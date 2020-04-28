Stephen Arnold McCumber, 72, of Nashua, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
Steve was born on September 25, 1947, the son of Arnold and Inez (Renn) McCumber in Waverly. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1966. Following his education, he worked at Mike Pruisner Car dealership and then for John Deere in Waterloo for over 30 years before retiring in 2008. He married Gail Benschoter at the farm and the couple would later divorce.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting and gambling. His greatest joy was riding his lawn tractor around the farm. Steve was a selfless person and never wanted to trouble anyone.
Survivors are his son, Troy (Kelly) McCumber of Ionia; two grandchildren, Emeri and Lennon; his mother, Inez McCumber of Waverly; and three brothers, Jerry (Pat) McCumber of Waverly, Daniel (Deb) McCumber of Waverly, and Joe (Arlene) McCumber of Nashua. He was preceded in death by his father, Arnold McCumber
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Private visitation and funeral will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Megan Graves officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Stephen's family and sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Attn: Stephen McCumber Service, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, Iowa 50677. Online condolences for Steve may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.