Wil Steuer, of Waverly, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on May 27, 2021.
His parents are Matt and Angie Steuer. He is a member of Boy Scout Troop 69 of Waverly. Wil is a senior at W-SR high school where he is a member of the football and golf teams.
To earn the rank of Eagle, a scout must earn at least 21 merit badges and demonstrate leadership and community service by organizing and carrying out an Eagle project.
For his project, Wil completed two recycling bins for his alma mater, West Cedar Elementary School in Waverly.