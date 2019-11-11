Steven Frank Lindner age 66 of Clarksville, IA died Wednesday, November 7, 2019, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock, IA.
Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua with Rev. Darin Cerwinskie celebrating the service. Interment will follow at the Horton Cemetery with Cody Winters, Jerry Westervelt, Stanley Gritzner, Kurt Hartmann, Douglas Lindner and Angie Poppe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Lakota Carter, Miranda Wagner, Emily Wagner, Kevin Lindner, David Lindner, and Daniel Bienemann.
Friends may greet the family from 4:00 — 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory — Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences for Steven’s family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com
Steve Frank Lindner was born to Lawrence and Leona (Bennings) Lindner on November 5, 1953, in Waverly, Iowa.
Steve was the seventh of nine children, and he grew up on an acreage near Horton. He started his education in a one-room schoolhouse, and as the era of the country schools came to an end, he attended school in Plainfield, where he wrestled for the Pirates and graduated with the Class of 1971.
After graduating, Steve went straight into the workforce, and while he held several different jobs throughout his life, he eventually made his way to John Deere, where he worked until his retirement in 2013. No matter where he worked, one thing about Steve is that he knew the value of hard work and always gave his employers 110 percent.
With his friends and family, Steve always was there to lend a hand, and more than a few car issues were diagnosed and solved by Steve. He had a knack for finding the problem and fixing it.
Steve had one daughter and one grandchild, both of whom he loved with all his heart.
He was an outdoorsman, and there was no better day for Steve than a day fishing, hunting, gardening or chopping wood. His family will remember him as one who was on the quiet side, but if he found the right person, “you couldn’t get him to stop talking.” Steve also enjoyed heading up to Cliff’s Place in Horton to hang out with his buddies and play some cards, and he liked to watch NFL games on Sundays, and on Mondays, he and his friends at Deere would rehash what happened on the gridiron and “compare notes.”
He was a volunteer firefighter and a member of the Plainfield Sportsman’s Club and the Plainfield United Methodist Church.
After he retired, Steve’s health began to fail, but he put up a valiant fight and made it a point to get outdoors as much as possible and get in a card game at Cliff’s Place.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Angie Poppe of Waverly; one granddaughter, Lakota Carter; step-daughter, Renee Wagner of Charles City; three brothers; Richard (Linda) Lindner of Sioux Falls, SD, Michael Lindner of Plainfield and Robert (Stacie) Lindner of Marion; two sisters; Sharon Westervelt of Shell Rock and Ruth (Jerome) Bienemann of Waverly; one sister-in-law, Pat Lindner of Azle, Texas; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry and David Lindner; one sister, Barbara Carter; one brother-in-law, Richard Westervelt.