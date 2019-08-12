Steven Craig Burman, 66, of Waterloo, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Mayo Hospital and Clinic in Mankato, Minnesota.
Steve was born on July 29, 1953 in Waterloo, the son of Robert and Genevieve (Casbon) Burman. He attended school in Denver and graduated with the class of 1971. Following high school, he attended Hawkeye Tech for drafting and later took agronomy courses through Iowa State. While attending school he farmed. He was united in marriage to Grace Sharp on October 7, 1972, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bennington, rural Waterloo. While farming full time, Steve worked at John Deere for thirteen years. Along with farming, he was also a longtime seed salesman and later a district seed salesman.
Steve’s family was very important to him and he enjoyed spending time at Lake Elsyian. He loved farming, the seed business, boating, water skiing, snowmobiling and was an avid car enthusiast.
Steve is survived by his wife, Grace Burman, of Waterloo; a daughter, April (David) Bovy, of Parkersburg; a daughter, Lisa (fiancé, Denton Meier) Burman, of Adel; and a son, Ben Burman, of Denver; two grandchildren, Tristan (fiancé, Elisabeth Folkerts) Bovy and LeeAnn Bovy, both of Parkersburg; a sister, Jane (Jim) Patten, of Des Moines; his three brothers-in-law, Doug (Harriet) Sharp, of Lansing; William Paul Sharp, of San Diego; and Mark (Kathy) Sharp, of Cedar Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Genevieve Burman.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Burial will be held in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also for one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family.