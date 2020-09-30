Steven James Pace, 59, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from a pulmonary embolism.
A native of Waverly, Steve was born September 17, 1960, to Maurice and Bernita (Volk) Pace. He grew up in Waverly, graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1979. His passion for grilling the best steak took him to Utah and Oklahoma, and eventually to Missouri. In 1988 Steve joined his brother Tim as a partner in Tim’s Pizza Inc. in Independence, where together they spent the next 32 years focused on the business, building relationships with their customers, and generously supporting their community, especially youth sports programs and the local police and fire departments.
Steve will be remembered for his intelligence, generosity, compassionate spirit, and disdain for cell phones. He was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, a proud fan of the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs, and an avid follower of high school and NCAA wrestling, especially the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks, Wartburg College Knights, and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. When he wasn’t working, he could be found at home enjoying a cold beverage while listening to the Beatles, The Band, the Rolling Stones, and Pink Floyd.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings and their families: Joseph and Sherry Pace, of Forest City, Michael and Carol Joy Pace, of Sparta, Wisconsin, Ann and Kenneth Opatz, of Lisbon, Timothy Pace, of Buckner, Missouri, Carol and Robert Connolly, of Johnston, and David and Karen Pace, of Blue Springs, Missouri. While distanced from his nieces and nephews, he took an active interest in their lives. They include Adam Pace (daughter Hadley); Angela and Randy Brodzeller (children Madelyn and Samuel), Brian Pace, and Andrew Pace; Christina and Gabe Burkhart (children Mason and Hailey), Patrick and Marlin Opatz, and Kimberly Opatz; and Maura Connolly and Jill Connolly. He maintained a close connection to several of his childhood friends from Waverly, and also leaves behind countless friends who were loved by Steve as his own family.
A private family burial is planned at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waverly, where Steve will rest in peace next to his parents. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Blue Springs South High School Wrestling Program or Animal’s Best Friends.
Speaks Suburban Chapel of Independence assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.speakschapel.com.