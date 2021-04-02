Steven Robert Larson, 73, of Charleston, Illinois, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later time with inurnment in Danville National Cemetery, Danville, Illinois. Memorials in Steve’s honor may be made to any disabled veteran’s organization of the donor’s choice.
Steve was born July 22, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Robert and Carla (Jacobson) Larson. He married Sharon (Witwer) on April 28, 2001. He leaves his loving wife, Sharon, three stepchildren, two grandchildren and his brother, Leif (Marie) Larson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Larson.
