Steven “Steve” Onstad, 65, of Waverly, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Waverly.
Steve was born April 22, 1955, in Florence, Oregon, the son of Charles Oliver and Janis Lorraine (Olson) Onstad. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock School. On September 13, 1997, he was united in marriage to Janis Myers at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. He worked in maintenance at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly for several years and most recently at Tyson’s in Waterloo, retiring December 21, 2020, after over 10 years of service. Janis passed away suddenly on December 18, 2005, and Steve continued to live in Waverly.
Steve is survived by his mother, Janis Lorraine Onstad of Dougherty, Iowa, three sisters; Sue (Randy) Fink of Waterloo, Cheryl (Jim) Roach of North Carolina and Sandy (Craig) Servantez of Dougherty, a step-son, Joseph Rosol, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Onstad, wife Janis, sister, Theresa, maternal grandparents, Hilma and Leonard Olson, paternal grandparents, Ella and William Onstad, and an aunt an uncle, Charles and Sandy Olson.
Public Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. The funeral service will be private. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.