Steven Vossberg, 64 of Montezuma passed away Wednesday morning, December 23, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Community Hope Church in Montezuma with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Steven Wayne Vossberg was born on March 29, 1956, the son of Wayne and Olive (Laughery) Vossberg in Waverly, Iowa. He graduated from Plainfield High School in 1975. On July 2, 1976, he was united in marriage to Susan Koob in Nashua, Iowa. Steve started his railroad career in Plainfield for the Illinois Central Railroad. The railroad changed hands several times and took the family to Storm Lake where they resided for 30 years. Steve retired from the CN Railroad after 40 years. Steve enjoyed his retirement and was known to say that “everyday is Saturday”. Following Sue’s retirement, the couple moved to Lake Ponderosa and enjoyed making many memories at the Lake with family and friends. Steve loved being with his family especially his four grandsons, taking them tubing, skiing, building campfires and teaching them to fish.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Sue; son Derek (Amanda) Vossberg, of Altoona; daughter Trisha (Luke) Buhrow, of Urbandale; four grandsons Owen and Tyler Vossberg and Isaac and Dominic Buhrow; two sisters Marilyn (Terry) Norton, of Clarksville, Deb (Ed) Willert, of Shell Rock; three brothers Doug (Patti) Vossberg, of Kasson, Minnesota, Ken Vossberg (friend Marilee), of Waverly, Richard (Mary) Vossberg, of Lake View. Many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Keith Vossberg, sister-in-law Jodi Vossberg, a granddaughter Grace Vossberg, a niece Jamie Hauser and a great nephew Augie Willenborg.