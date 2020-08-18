OMAHA, Neb. – There was pomp – and a very unconventional circumstance – as Creighton University awarded more than 2,200 degrees during virtual commencement ceremonies May 16.
Katie Stewart of Waverly was among those recognized. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree.
This marked the first time in the school’s 142-year history that the ceremonies were held online, driven by restrictions imposed to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson, SJ, PhD, president of Creighton University, urged the graduates to carry into the world not just the knowledge, but also the values they had acquired during their years at Creighton.
Also recognized with honorary degrees were Linda Hunt, CEO of Dignity Health Arizona, and the four founders of the Institute for Priestly Formation (IPF), which is based on the Creighton campus.
Stewart was also named to the Dean’s List for the fall and spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. Full-time students who earn a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a 4.0 scale are eligible for the Dean’s List.