Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get farm fresh, nutritious, locally gown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey. Farmer’s Market checks are still available through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging. The checks can be used at local Farmers Markets now through Oct. 31.
The Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program provides qualified seniors aged 60 and over with coupons (checks) that can be exchanged at farmer’s markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the checks are being distributed through the mail to reduce face to face contact with consumers, and to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. If you are interested in receiving checks, please contact NEI3A at 1-800-779-8707. Required forms will be mailed out to be completed and returned. Once NEI3A receives the information, checks will be mailed.
Eligible participants in the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program must:
• Be 60 years of age or older at the time of the application, born in or before 1960
• Live in the service area of this Area Agency on Aging
• Have a yearly household income less than $23,607 for single or $31,895 for married couple
Each eligible participant receives 10 checks with a total value of $30.00. A person can only receive checks one time per program year. Call today to get your application, 1-800-779-8707.