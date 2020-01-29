Second in a series.
Living in an age where more “likes” on social media equate to self-worth can strain the mental health of a demographic of students already navigating the choppy waters of adolescence.
Waverly-Shell Rock High School administration recognizes the need to provide students with resources as they transition into high school and the years beyond.
Associate principal Brady Weber says while social media can be a stressful aggravator on mental health, other factors hinder student performance. Missing classes and receiving lower grades are often signs of larger issues.
“Most oftentimes there’s a story behind why we’re seeing missing work,” Weber said.
Discerning where that story has its origin is the first step in knowing how to meet student needs, according to Jenna Haglund, a social worker for the Waverly-Shell Rock and Charles City school district. If a student is struggling to pay attention or acting out, Haglund said it’s important to trace those actions to the source.
“Is the kid not paying attention because there’s a chemical imbalance in their brain, or is there something environmentally going on?” Haglund asked.
Environmental influencers can be trauma or issues in the home which may be the cause of failing grades, but if unaddressed, can be a catalyst for stress to develop into mental illness over time.
In order to help students experiencing these external stressors, faculty engages them in sorting through these emotions.
“At a teenage level, (it’s) going to be more about giving them the skill sets of positive coping skills and how to manage themselves on a day-to day basis,” Haglund said.
Weber said a student struggling with depression or anxiety may avoid relationships and extracurricular activities or may be in danger of not graduating due to poor grades. Weber also said negative mental health can result in self-harm.
“Those are massive issues,” Weber said.
Faculty decides what action is needed after surveying a collection of student performance data. The first step is often meeting with a teacher or allowing time for students to “collect their thoughts and settle” in a designated “green room” at the school.
The student just may be having a bad day, in which case several moments of mindfulness can curb that; however if the first steps foster no results, then students meet with a counselor.
Weber said their goal is to be transparent about mental health struggles within the high school. He recognizes keeping quiet on the issue creates barriers against progress.
A shift within the past few years in regards to mental health is the mindset of assuming one counselor will fix a problem, according to Weber. The districts aims to help students by surrounding them with resources and a network of support within the school from teachers to counselors.
Weber believes it takes a relationship to help students.
“We got to spend some human capital, some time, with them,” Weber said.
The administration recognizes there is not a one-time solution and are looking toward the future in hopes of partnering with the Waverly Health Center in order to have an on-site employee at the school.
“It’s something we recognize we need to offer,” Weber said.