A fly of my own. This is that one that knows winter is coming and sneaks in to winter with me. Just one. Persistent. Following, following. And I have lost that skill with the flyswatter once so essential on the open porch with a glass of sweet tea and evening coming.
Looking for a great gooey awful but not deadly story for Halloween? Photo of selection to go with “Unbearable! More Bizarre Stories” by Paul Jennings. Bet you could order through Inter-Library Loan from Waverly Public Library.
My favorite was “Licked.” And the kids loved the story and the array of swatters.
Sealing one more cement crack and doing those other winterizing things as weatherpersons say rain mixed with snow next week. Besides that, the trees are telling us that Fall is ending. And then there is that fly.
I’ve come to recognize the snaps and crackles as the moisture in the siding freezes.
I’m obtaining permissions to use photos to illustrate points in my book Puppetry. Because. … Electronic access has allowed contact with would-be puppeteers all over the world.
As Bil Baird put it in his book The Art of the Puppet, “Today’s creative puppeteer wants to get back to the symbolic uses that first brought puppetry to life. But, just as he is beginning to arrive at some of the old truths, he is confronted with the inescapable fact of television [electronic games and stories, film, arena shows, Jumbotrons, plug and play, Bluetooth, Zoom…], which can energize the live quality of his output immensely, or if he is not careful, mechanize it into dull stupidity.”
Yes, puppetry is an active art and can lead to work opportunities and to improvement in related professions such as electronic games. And besides that, puppetry is so much fun!
It is good to have so many joyful tasks in this time of isolation, not only from COVID-19 but also from the spreaders – deliberate or unable or just stupid.
Excellent delivery of items purchased online by United States Postal Service and other carriers. I’d shop local, but too many do not require staff to mask and no one seems able to require customers to mask. I am fortunate to be able to isolate without adding to the demands of those working.
I’ve been surprised by the deliberate hold-ups on the Coronavirus relief legislation. Could buy massive votes.
The tacking on of various unrelated or difficult to see how it is related legislation is the way of politics. It is one reason lobbyists are hired to watch bills to see that special interest legislation trying to ride on the wanted legislation isn’t attached.
Halloween – a seriously scary day just before this particularly scary election.