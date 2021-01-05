New Year’s Day, I had gift cookies and coffee for breakfast and frozen yogurt for lunch – tried healthy last year and look how that turned out.
Thank you’s sent – heartfelt. For those amazing cookies from niece’s Sugarplums Cakes and Confections business, for that phone call from nephew who was making “Aunt Pat’s Chicken Chili,” and for gifts from sons and their families.
Have a stack of boxes of fruits and nuts and thought I could use them one by one from the top down, but curiosity was too great, so I looked at all. Ate the sugared pecans right away. Tried the pistachios in the shell but simply do not understand why anyone puts up with breaking those hard shells. Resorted to pliers but finally pitched what was left. Don’t tell. Some of the goodies will go into pancakes, some into muffins, and some directly into me.
Business requests sent. Follow-ups to two stories so that details can be verified.
Tax docs sorted at least the first time. I built a spreadsheet to keep track of medical and charitable deductions years ago and it helps me to have those receipts and numbers organized all along.
Bank accounts for 2020 balanced. So many opportunities through electronics even when businesses are closed.
And 21 cents return on a $5 savings account beats no return at all!
Onward and upward for this new year!
I do watch news that involves Tennessee, California, Georgia and Iowa. Many I love are doing their best in those states to believe in and follow COVID-19 precautions, economic recovery options, and loving care for family.
Mentoring a would-be puppeteer. We agree the two considerations for beginners are “You can do it.” and “Your audiences will be pleased.” Janice is a storyteller in Detroit and electronics are our lifeline. We are especially having fun finding the least expensive ways to create the puppets and props that will work.
Editing for a writing friend. She and I both know how difficult it is to proof and tighten your own words.
I’ve indicated my wish to take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is offered to me.
This outlook does not mean that I am unaware of the unusual possibilities for Jan. 5, 6 and 20. It does mean that I am determined to believe in the best for my country, and that means recognizing the legitimacy of our presidential election.
This is my life on Jan. 1, 2021. Productive and forward-looking. Let’s all work for a better year day by day.