Who am I? Not philosophically, but factually.
I made one name change when I married – the first time.
Mae Frazier married Guy Coffie, and they named their first son “Frazier Coffie.”
I met Frazier when we were in high school at Altoona High School. He was 17 and I was 15 when we met and at 18 and 16, we began to go steady.
His nicknames were “Coff” and “Coffer” and he had those written on the seat of his sweat pants.
At 21 and 19, we married and I became Patricia Rose Ballard Coffie.
College line
In line to sign up for a class at UI, stepped up and said “Pat Coffie.” The startled person doing the registrations looked up and said “What did you say?” I repeated adding a bit “My name is Pat Coffie” and she said “Oh, that makes sense. I thought you said ‘Had coffee’ and I could not think why you would want to know.”
Teaching Junior High
My classroom in this Junior High was on the front side of the second floor. There was another classroom across the hall. Behind my classroom was the boys’ restroom. Behind that was the girls’ restroom. Then there was a long empty hallway until, around the corner, was the library. Relative isolation meant problems.
One day, the three boys who had already thought it was clever to call me “Coffee, tea or milk,” were yelling and running in and out of that boys’ restroom that shared the wall with my classroom.
I waited in the hall and snatched them one by one as they ran out than took all three to the vice principal’s office. That isn’t the story they told.
They told their friends that I had actually come inside the restroom, even the stalls, while they were using them. That was a great story. That became the restroom not used by anyone, even the male teachers, the rest of the year.
Traffic in the girls’ was considerably more subdued too.
Ah, peace and quiet.
Mae and Welcome
Mae Coffie went to the new neighbor and said, “I’m Mae Coffie and I’m right next door.” The new neighbor said, “Let me get my jacket and I’ll be right over.” She thought Mae had said, “I’ll make coffee and I’m right next door.” They kept talking, Mae made coffee, and they became best friends.
Hospital Name and Food Service
After Chris was born, I stayed in the hospital about three days. As I was nursing just as I had for Dan, I was really thirsty.
When Dan was about 6 weeks old, Frazier and I went out to dinner and sat at a table for eight. I drank all eight glasses of water.
After Chris was born, the name on my meal tray was “Coffee” and that was all I could get from the server. She was following her instructions! It said right there on the meal tray “Coffee” and that was what I would receive! I was so happy, I did not fuss but drank lots of water – and that coffee.
Ms. Pat Coffie
I was introduced to the flibbertigibbet as Ms. Pat Coffie. Immediately she gushed, “Oh, you must be married to that librarian who is making such a difference in Waverly!”
I stood taller and replied, “I am that librarian.”
That is why my name on name tags and in writing almost everywhere became “Patricia Coffie” not “Pat” (and not “Coffee.”)
That Other Marriage
When I married (and divorced) a second time, I did not change my name. I had worked with kids from the juvenile justice system and from foster care, who no longer knew what surname or address to use. They completed library cards with tears in their eyes as we helped them choose. I want to always have the surname of my sons.
White Coffie – Ghana
The local crew in Ghana was pleased to see that the crew for the reality show included a “Coffie.” That was a family name common there. When they met Dan Coffie, they were surprised he was white. They referred to him during the shoot as “the White Coffie.”
Genealogical data New Bremen
Received the newsletters from Tinley Park, once New Bremen, where my great great grandfather Moses Russell Ballard was a healer before coming on to Iowa.
Is it an accurate combination of the information I had and the information they had? Well, my name is given as Patricia Coffey. Also it was John Floyd Ballard Jr. not the IV, but Dad was the fourth generation in Iowa. And so it goes even when they have had and used your name and the information in writing and in several exchanges. And now, some will quote those as the facts of my family history.
Spell Check
Guess it is time to take stories/anecdotes about how to spell my name and make them a story.
It really is “Coff I e.” It really is not “Coff e e.”
One recording of an online guild meeting is so wonderful to watch and review the marvelous help and encouragement and it “only” goes to 250 people. I might like to hear from them. How will they find me under that other name?
Some have persevered and I’m glad.
It occurs to me that Spell Check may be the feature correcting my name to “Coffee.” Onward with that naming story and watching out for Spell Check.
And now?
I am Patricia Rose Ballard Coffie. I find it silly to be forced to add a title to communicate with politicians and others so I choose a different title every time. Does Dr. or Rev. or Lieutenant or Mr. or Representative or Senator or Republican or Democrat Coffie receive a different amount of consideration than Patricia Coffie might? I think so.
I remain “Patricia Rose Ballard Coffie.”