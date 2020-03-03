We were often sent off to school with a handkerchief tucked into a pocket. The boys had bigger handkerchiefs — not hand embroidered or flowered prints but white or bandanna design. Girls and women tended to use their handkerchiefs for noses and faces; while boys and men tended to use them for many things. When sorting the laundry, you always had to search pockets for dirty handkerchiefs.
Sometimes, handkerchiefs would be soppy with that runny stuff when a cold or the flu is just settling in. If you had a long day ahead, you left it spread out a bit to dry so you could soak it with runny again. Sometimes it was difficult to find an unused place or a dry one for one more blow.
My mother used to do hand embroidery, including handkerchiefs. These were not beginner pieces. These were fine linen and beautifully done.
Less elegant handkerchiefs were practical and could be used but the works of embroidered artistry were more often mementoes exchanged with family or friends. A good blow against the raised embroidery into that delicate little handkerchief was not a really “good” blow.
Plainer handkerchiefs were to be carried and used; then washed, dried, ironed and put back for use another day. I spent some time ironing handkerchiefs. They were what we practiced ironing before moving up to shirts and dresses.
Women tucked a handkerchief into a sleeve if no pocket was available. Teachers had those tucked into sleeves and used them if necessary on kids. Mothers routinely whipped out a cloth handkerchief for many tasks including a bit of spit to clean off a spot on a kid. Mom’s apron pocket always included a cloth handkerchief.
Men always had a pocket. Dad demonstrated the more practical approach to noses when he showed us “the farmer’s handkerchief.” You took a good breath, leaned far over, blew the snot out onto the ground, and then pinched your nose down from eyebrow to tip to push the rest of the snot out. Those two fingers would then be wiped on your overalls.
If men were dressed up, their handkerchiefs were in the front pocket of their jackets. If they were working or going to school or playing, their handkerchiefs were in their back pockets.
When fees and lunch money could be covered with pennies, nickels, dimes and other change, Mom would knot those coins into the corner of a handkerchief. We took those to school and the handkerchiefs were unknotted and the coins were gathered into piles to be taken, along with a list of names, to the school clerk’s office.
For my wedding day, a friend gave me a special and beautiful handkerchief. It had a two inch square of fabric in the middle and the two inch border was antique handmade lace. This handkerchief looked positively elegant behind my bouquet. Unfortunately, I cried so much that I needed one of those big white ones so often given to ladies in distress—even in films and on television shows. No one had one. I sobbed into that wet handful of lace.
If you did not have a handkerchief, if you could not reach it, if your hands were full, or if you were outside playing or doing chores; you automatically used your long sleeves or the hem of your shirt. Kids still do that. The yellow/green crackle dried or froze or freeze-dried and cracked off leaving a fresh sleeve… It seemed to do little harm unless your Mother saw it.
Having wiped many a nose and dried many a tear, I cannot help but think that we are all the more healthy because we did help, with the runny and the weepy, firsthand from time to time.
That elbow or arm thing? Being questioned especially with coronavirus.
Tissues and the hand-washing campaign have probably slowed the spread of colds and flu.
Embroidered handkerchiefs meant someone took time for a friend. Plain and practical handkerchiefs meant someone was taking care of family. Tissues mean better hygiene.
If you are beginning to think a hazmat suit and isolation is the only solution to coronavirus, consider how many of us survived with handkerchiefs and crackly sleeves — both building our own immune systems.
I’m going to do these things. Not panic. Cover nose and mouth with tissue when sneezing or coughing. Discard the tissue. Wash my hands.