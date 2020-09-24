Thank you, Lions, for an effective response to COVID-19 cautions. I used the drive-up pancake breakfast for lunch and again for dinner, and it was good both times.
Many thanks to grocery stores for online ordering and for drive-up pick-up.
Many thanks to the businesses, which will bring to the front register the things I need, so that my time inside is at a minimum.
It is good to see so much outdoor work taking place. Surely, that is easier with limited vehicular traffic to reroute.
So many are suffering, while politicians tap dance around “keeping in touch," instead of sticking it out in Washington D.C. at work. The ones I’ve contacted really do believe that I believe they won’t know what the home folks want otherwise. I seem to have been categorized as unable to use a telephone, cell phone, mail, email, social media, websites even to coping with the requirement for a title. I use Dr., Rev., Rev. Dr., Mr., Mrs., Miss, Honorable, and whatever else suits me at the moment.
Good to see the yard signs. Glad to have contacts with those who are encouraging to my beliefs.
“Overload” is the key word for many I know. The derecho damage is sort of a backhanded awful thing that has given many a concrete action to take that shows something positive can be done. Surely, it is better than spending the day bouncing from inertia to despair.
I am continuing to search out the details of family lives in Iowa.
James Jasper Fredregill came here from Ohio in a covered wagon with Capt. James Allen and a company of dragoons. The group raised an American flag at the junction of the Des Moines and Raccoon rivers, establishing Fort Des Moines in 1841. It was incorporated on Sept. 22, 1851, as Fort Des Moines, which was shortened to “Des Moines” in 1857.
James Jasper – my great great grandfather, James Madison – my great grandfather, James Clifford – my grandfather, Nellie Gertrude – my mother. I am fifth generation Iowan on both Mother’s and Father’s sides – Fredregills by 1841 and Ballards by 1855.
I love the details such as this. “The old rifle that Pop (James Madison) always had was J. J.’s and Pop said it fell out of the covered wagon on the trip and broke the stock. Old J. J. repaired it with the handle of a shovel. The powder horn that Pop always had was made by J. J.”
James Madison Fredregill was born in 1862 near E. First St. and Court Ave. Later, he moved to Four Mile Township. That is where he owned and operated a brick yard for many years.
From 1900 to 1904, James Madison ran a brickyard on E. 30th and Scott and made sand brick. He sold the brickyard to his brother Jake in 1904 because flint brick came in then. That required different supplies and processes.
The Fredregills continued to be involved in construction and bricklaying as I grew up.