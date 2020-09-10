A beautiful day.
I didn’t check to see if the front door latch caught, so I was spooked a bit by the creaking opening in the night.
Reminded me of move here 20 years ago – I was so tired that after unloading at midnight, just fell into bed. Left the garage door, the door to the landing, and the door into the kitchen wide open. No one came – not even the bugs or other critters.
Reminded too of the time I was so exhausted that I pulled into a motel just on southern edge of twin cities in sleet storm, I made my way to my room, propped door open with one bag and fell into bed. I did think the neighbors were a little too noisy a time or two, but I did not realize I had left the door propped open till morning.
And then there was the time. ...
I am my own security risk?
And then there was the time Oscar smashed my toilet.
And that happy sign saying “Make a Good Day” fell in the night and bounced off a table and a chair and then the floor and I began to call it “Make a Good Night.”
And the strange man in my bed in the hotel at New Years.
Those didn’t help.
Sister says Mom and Dad and New Dad and niece are watching over me. I’m going to go with that – and pay more attention to doors and hangings and bookings too.
I appreciate so much shopping locally where COVID-19 is taken seriously. If I see it isn’t, I can always shop online. I do wonder why wearing a mask is so difficult that some would rather lose business and many in general public are all right with hardship for local businesses and sending paying would be local customers online.
Lightbulb moment! Humans are told not to smoke because of the proven horrors done to the body and humans continue to smoke and smoke more and more damaging stuff. And besides, there is money to be made from smokers. So, humans are told to wear masks to delay COVID-19 until vaccine is secured and/or treatments improve and humans ignore masks, social distancing and hand-washing. ... I get it. The problem isn’t how to avoid suffering and death; it is dealing with willfully ignorant humans.
Still sorting those 79 years. This is Liza from Willie and Liza and the story “There’s a Hole in the Bucket.” My brothers showed me how Liza could smoke her corncob pipe between verses by using clear fishing line. Saw that little corncob pipe in a truck stop long ago and knew if I didn’t buy it right then, I’d be sorry within a week. Sure enough, Liza looked incomplete and my brothers knew just how to fix that with the pipe.
Working electronically with three beginning puppeteers or storytellers who want puppet partners. Such a good time. They see puppets as useful in online education and in homeschooling. I see all the joys I’ve seen since the '60s with puppets and storytelling.