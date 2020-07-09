Went to best pickup site in town, Walmart. Only reservation is that Walmart uses a plethora of plastic bags — way too many.
I did see Hy-Vee has improved signage for their pickup site. Did enjoy being able to choose paper and to have more than one or two things in the bags. Miss the Hy-Vee salad bar.
I love Fareway’s sourdough bread and that stand with masks right across from the carts.
Spikes in COVID-19 are very discouraging. I have family in Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Nashville as well as some in Texas, Florida, Illinois.
I appreciate businesses that do not seem to want me dead and therefore use masks for employees. I do not appreciate those where masks are disregarded even though the sign on the door says they will be in use. One good thing about Waverly is that there are choices and I do not have to return to businesses not using masking.
I have figured out the biggest problem with masks. We, or at least I, thought everyone knew that you breathe in air and virus droplets through your nose and mouth. Humans have to do that breathing thing right after birth so I thought we all knew that.
Now I think we are asking people who don’t understand breathing to follow medical, scientific, and economic recommendations about using a mask to cover your nose and mouth. You don’t breathe through your neck or your chin — really, unless you have a stoma and then you need more precautions that I know.
Touching your eyes or face? That’s like giving the virus a free ride to your lungs.
I must admit I do not wear a mask in my yard, on the walk down to my mailbox, or on my walks in my neighborhood or to Pelikan Park. Outside, not in a crowd, and with no close contact; the masks may not be as necessary as inside or in close touch.
If I were a purist, I’d wear one any time I was outside or had anyone inside my home. Rallies? Fireworks displays? Restaurants and shopping? The Field House? So many close encounters do not appeal to me as I wait and hope for better treatments and a vaccine for COVID-19.
Enjoy seeing the efficiency with which the streets and roads work is being done. Isn’t it amazing what is under the paving? Work is being done with a full understanding that people need to go from here to there and back again. Even though the signage is great, it won’t hurt to leave a little extra time as you travel, especially to the hospital.
Appreciate Mayor’s six-month review; (former Mayor Dean) Soash’s gift to move a community project along; Waverly Police Department’s ride along event and story, Library taking cautious approach to service; every delivery service; the USPS; and electronic this and that. Pickup for restaurants is great. Telemedicine is a good attempt at care. Enjoying my favorite restaurants takeout and looking forward to a safe time to return.
First light brings out the geese while first dark shows the rabbits and fireflies. Fireworks still entertain some. Neighbor came to give me note about fireworks they’ll be doing. Love the advance notice.
Still revisiting old letters and stories. Here’s a 1-minute story — storytellers thought I couldn’t tell one.
One Minute Story
“1973 and my Honey and me are flying down the highway
Our two little darlings asleep in the backseat
Kitty Wells on the radio singing and me singing along in my usual key of free
Please release me, let me go
You don’t love me anymore
To live together is a sin
Release me and let me love again
And he did.
And he used that sing-along as part of his list of rationalizations for divorce”
Really appreciate the progress toward treatment and vaccine against Covid 19. Don’t even mind that it is more about fantastic wealth to go to developers than public health.
Cannot follow the world wide statistics absolutely as there is no uniform statistical reporting. Can follow what is happening here and I am afraid because it only takes one.
Stay well.