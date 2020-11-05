I realize staying home is a benefit not possible for all in this pandemic. Masking is possible for all of us.
In the Cholera Pandemic of 1854, my great-great-grandfather was a healer – he had not yet declared himself a doctor – near Chicago. He was a self-taught healer from the year he had worked to save his own leg and studied what the healers of that time could show him. His leg had been mangled in the grain mill and doctors wanted to amputate but he said “No” and managed to work with them, save his leg, and learn to be a healer himself.
He and Eliza moved West from New York, through Ohio and Illinois and finally into Iowa by 1855.
For 12 years, just before coming to Iowa, he practiced healing at points in the vicinity of Chicago while his sons worked the land.
In 1854, at New Bremen, 23 miles out of Chicago, he encountered one of the Cholera Pandemics. Once infected, a grown and healthy adult could die within 2 to 8 hours. The cholera was so deadly and so contagious that those who were ill or dead were often abandoned.
At the same time, Dr. John Snow was studying cholera in London. It was thought that cholera was caused by Miasma or bad air. Dr. Snow identified the cause as contaminated water.
Later work would show bacteria common to brackish or salty water was spread to humans through contaminated water and food.
This news would take a long time to reach the frontier, but Moses Russell was already convinced of the necessity for sanitation, clean water, and compound tinctures from his medicine bags.
Of the 33 people Moses Russell treated at New Bremen, 28 recovered.
His sons were inspired to coffin and bury the dead from whom fear had driven kindred and friends, and none of the Ballards was stricken.
This COVID-19 Pandemic makes demands for separation, sanitation and masks. We can do this.
Moses Russell Ballard took his growing family further West to settle on Long Dick Creek, near the Skunk River near Fairview (which is Story City today), in Story County. This is where he first called himself Dr. Ballard.
My great grandfather settled there. The house built by my grandfather in 1909 is still standing and in use. My father and his eight siblings were born in that house. I am from the fifth generation in Iowa and first in Polk County.
My personal experience story of gleaning corn with my husking hook to pay for my second semester at the University of Iowa was published in “Our Iowa” October/November issue. I’m pleased to have my experience identified with the history of my Iowa. I am at work on organizing my stories to be published in book form for inclusion in the State Historical Society of Iowa archives.
I am also at work on my book of puppetry. Being so focused and so isolated has its drawbacks.
On Oct. 24, I was so wrapped up in finding, organizing, formatting those stories that I forgot I had refilled my coffee mug. A dousing of cold coffee means shower and change and wake up! It is possible that a dousing of cold coffee is more invigorating that drinking a cup of hot coffee. At about 3 p.m., it was probable that I should get out of PJs, too.
Let’s stay alert and be among the preventers in this pandemic.