Trees have leafed out. Iris are in bloom. Peonies, lilacs, petunias and other early flowers brighten the many shades of green and red.
Still too dry. The geese usually walking the road on both sides are sticking to the river side.
People who attended my Zoom through Ames Public Library have emailed to say they are at work gathering the bits and pieces of their memories to organize them and have stories to share that you won’t find on the tombstones. I think some hope to find a grandmother as interesting as the one who was there at home with us for my birth – she had had her own eight at home.
Some are thinking what fun if one of their grandmothers turns out to be like my other one – she had nine healthy children at home in the house her husband, my grandfather, built for them. He built the first half about 1904 and the second half in 1909, and that house is still standing. She also grew up “gentling” the mules her father raised. That means she worked with them so they were accustomed to human presence. A gentled mule sold for more than a raw mule. She could and sometimes did drive a four-mule hitch to help my grandfather with harvest.
One attendee said: “Thank you for your presentation this morning. I have been jotting down notes for stories I want to write about all afternoon. I have three younger brothers and I am going to try and get them to share what they remember growing up. I know that two of them will but I have one who is much more hesitant and may have to approach him in another way. You really got me going on this.
"I have been working on my Grandmother’s story and asked five of my cousins what they remembered about her and it was really interesting.
"Thank you again.”
You can go to Ames Public Library’s YouTube page to listen to the stories and see my suggestions for finding your own family stories.
I’m at work on two family stories that are part of what happened in the barbed wire on the farm. The Bremer County Historical Society Museum has a display of types of barbed wire, and I’d like to add some of the reasons that wire became so prevalent. I think there must be many more barbed wire stories.
I hope you have stopped in to see the Veterans Display at the BC Museum. There are amazing reminders of War and more War. The gas mask from WWI came in a canvas bag and a tube of something to rub on the goggles was in the bag. That was to keep the lenses from fogging up. Wonder if it would have worked on my glasses with the masking?
As beautiful and as quiet a Memorial Day weekend as I can remember. Ceremonies for Veterans, yes. Grave visitations and decorations for all, yes. But even the two homes with private boat docks are quiet. Only two boats on the river.
Maybe the day was devoted to small family gatherings and rememberings.