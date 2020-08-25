Among the things I like about living here is being able to ask and find out so much. I called my auditor’s office. They want this election to go well. Respectfully heard out. I asked about the list of questions/suggestions I had mailed to them. This is my best understanding of the updated information received Sunday, Aug. 23, by email.
If anything is not clear, you can call the Auditor’s office at 319-352-0340 or contact at swolf@co.bremer.ia.us
Note that all of the questions and all of the resulting pieces of information are for all voters, regardless of political party.
1. By studying the Bremer County webpage, I picked out some information – made a suggestion on how to make dates and deadlines easier to find and follow and they will follow up. Instead of putting all in paragraph form over many electronic pages, they’ll put up a page that lists all beginnings and endings – dates, places, times – in chronological order in one place.
2. I asked about polling places. I found there is a major change in location that showed up in one place in their information but not in another. That was fixed as we spoke that finding that omission appreciated. In person early voting will not be held at the Courthouse this year. It will be at 124 2nd St. N.E., which is the former Mauer Eye Center building, which is located between the Courthouse and Waverly City Hall. In-person early voting begins at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, and ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
3. Ballots will be mailed Oct. 5 to all who have requested an absentee ballot before that date.
4. Completed absentee ballots that are not mailed must be dropped off at the Auditor’s Office but not in the drop box. As of this (Sunday, Aug. 23) writing, the drop box at the Courthouse cannot be used as a drop box for absentee ballots.
5. Absentee ballots must be returned inside the Courthouse to the Auditor’s Office by 9 p.m. Nov. 3, unless mailed.
6. Mailed completed absentee ballots must be postmarked Nov. 2 or sooner and must be received in the Auditor’s Office by noon, Nov. 9.
7. If you want to help deliver completed ballots or want someone to help you by delivering your completed ballot, both of you would have to follow these directions. The “Receipt for Absentee Ballot” would have to be signed and the instructions for “Designating Someone to Return Your Ballot” on the back page of the State of Iowa Absentee Voting Instructions would have to be followed. The voter will have these instructions with the form on the back because it is included when the ballot is mailed to voters. This form is the promise that the designee will deliver or mail the ballot within 72 hours.
8. And, as they and I continue to care that the election works well, we may have some fun on Halloween with masks – by law the Auditor’s Office must be open the Saturday before the election and that is Halloween.
More thinking and learning.
I am highly susceptible to dead after suffering with COVID-19. Best for me not to be taking people anywhere as so many do not use the sensible four steps to delay COVID-19 while a vaccine and/or effective treatment for the initial infection and the after effects is developed.
I tried the 30330 from DNC. Not a simple how to vote in your area site. Many clicks later, you may be able to see local how-to’s but you are then on the line for endless political texts. Surely the RNC will have a similar service.
Facebook has a Voting Information Center site that is pretty good about local useful information.
Best site will be Bremer County Auditor’s pages when they add the chronological list of what and when.
I appreciate living where I can ask questions and make suggestions of the local election officials.
Do young people (anyone less than 79) know you are paid to be a poll-worker? Not a bad one day plus training paid gig. Ask to sign up in Auditor’s Office at Bremer County Courthouse. Precautions against COVID-19 are being put in place.
This is my country and your country. Speak up. Ask. Suggest. Vote.