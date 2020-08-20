Latest news is protests and proposed legal action have caused the “Acting” Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to back down from his USPS “reforms” meant to limit voting by mail. Thank you to every person and agency that stopped this.
Questions I just mailed to the Bremer County Auditor:
1. I put my form requesting absentee ballot in box at the court house some time ago. Do you have it?
2. How soon shall I expect to receive that ballot?
3. How long before it must be returned?
4. Where are all of the places I could hand deliver my completed ballot?
5. If I mail the ballot, what time and date does it need to be postmarked by?
6. Is there a received by time and date, or only a post marked by time and date?
7. I am going to offer transportation to and from the court house for early in-person voters. When does that begin and end?
8. Is there handicapped access at the count house – where someone comes to the car?
9. I am going to offer transportation to and from drop-off boxes or locations for anyone in Waverly or the surrounding area. May I have a full list of those places? I will not have a computer to check a person’s name, address and polling place. The person will have to know that.
10. If the person has an absentee ballot and wants to drop it off, does that person have to go to any specific place?
11. Will there be a drop box at the court house that can be used for any absentee ballot? If yes, what are the times and dates for use?
12. I think I also can offer to take sealed ballots to post office or post office drop box? Is this true?
I don’t think it is enough for me to vote; I am going to help others with voting by offering transportation where needed. Please note: I am not influencing who anyone votes for, just offering to help those who need transportation to the court house or post office or polling places.
Do you know if you vote early or request absentee ballot and never put your phone number on your voter registration form, you will automatically reduce the robo-calls and other political calls? So far, you do not have to have a phone to vote.
There must be some sort of information available for the questions above, no matter what names are going to be on the ballot.
There will be another story when I receive the answers requested above.