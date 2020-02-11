I was born looking really cute — and normal. As we all learned gradually, I was also born with a deviated septum and kinky eustachian tubes.
In this time of horror about coughing, sneezing, and hand-washing; I’m thinking I need a shirt that says “Congenital not Contagious.”
I had medical care and loving family. Many a night I paced the floor with my Mom as she heated the little bottle of oil to put warm drops in one ear or the other. I remember the last time I cried. Mom said “That crying just makes your nose run more and makes the earache worse!”
As I grew up and the ruptured eardrums continued, I remember going to a doctor who asked what had been used in the past treatments. I said penicillin and sulfa. He said that was used for children and I replied I could be as childish as necessary in order to have the medication that would help heal the earache.
It seems. as we later learned, I had extra-long eustachian tubes and they were kinky enough to prevent easy drainage from that deviated septum and the infections it promoted.
By the time I was 30 and living south of Houston, I would have an earache leading to a ruptured eardrum about every two weeks. I have a deep-seated fear of water in my ears, of wind in my ears, and of cold weather (I know — lifelong Iowan too). The sound of waves is what I heard just before my eardrum would rupture again. That sort of relaxation music doesn’t work for me. I have a different reaction than most might to a cloud in the sky.
My final ruptured eardrum came when I took myself to the emergency room and the doctor said “I can lance the eardrum and maybe save some damage or we can wait 5 minutes and let it rupture again.” I said lance it. After that, he said “You must stop treating the symptoms and see a specialist to solve the problem.”
I did and I had a “Subcutaneous Resection to Correct a Deviated Nasal Septum.” The septum is that fleshy division between your nostrils and mine was twisted way to one side. The surgeon said that procedure was usually done to correct football injuries but mine was congenital — I had my father’s nose outside and inside.
At the age of 42, the cycle had begun again but this time what I heard was echoing in my head whenever I spoke. This surgeon said there was nothing but scar tissue left of my left ear drum and before infection pulled what was still there into my inner ear, I should have that ear drum replaced. I did.
Now my nose occasionally runs, I cough, and I sneeze. I traveled through five airports, each twice, at the height of the holiday season without becoming ill. I was sympathetic to those who reared back if my ear, nose, and throat made me look and sound contagious. Conversations that begin with talk about being deviated and kinky are funny coming from a little old lady and reassure people.
I have given some thought to that shirt in this flu and coronavirus world. I don’t mean to scare people.
I am that person who will come up and take your mic to help you and the audience you want to address without using the mic. understand the folly of your action. Electronics help with tones and volume. It isn’t just about being loud. And no one wants to be the one asked to stand up and say “I’m damaged. Use the mic.”
Use the mic.
Fatalist that I am, I am afraid that as soon as I began to wear a Congenital not Contagious shirt, I would come down with the flu or something else that was contagious and no one would ever listen to me again.