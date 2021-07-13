As I work toward having an updated computer actually work, I am reviewing what is in the old one. Ten years seems a good length of time to have one computer working satisfactorily.
Loving the upgrade but migrated everything, so messed up new programs with interference from the old. Waiting for that three years of service to kick in and fix the problem. Probably have to dump new one’s corrupted files, reinstall out-of-the-box systems, then carefully migrate only the documents.
So found some “Postcard” size stories for a Minnesota Storytellers’ Project.
Considered this one but it is a bit too long. Weird too and that’s good.
On one more of those “let’s go somewhere and talk” events with that first Ex, we left the teenage sons at my home (and theirs) and drove to the nearby county park. Probably about 1980.
We parked and then walked to the large, open shelter house. There were at least six picnic tables under that roof.
We sat at one table to begin to “talk.”
I looked up to see a turkey carcass, headless and naked, nailed up in one corner. Startled, I looked around and saw one of those carcasses nailed up in each of the four corners and one in the center.
We left. Immediately.
I did not report it as I figured the parks people would be checking and remove the carcasses soon.
I didn’t know if these turkeys had been stolen from the turkey farm on Highway 218.
I didn’t know if they had been part of some sort of weird party or ritual. I did know I did not want to be around any part of the scene. There were no maggots that we could see so the nailing must have been just the night before.
Another adventure in small town Iowa.
For postcard entries, here is one of mine actually submitted. Remember these are meant to be mailed to someone. Us old folks will know what that means.
In these years with you so far away, much has happened.
1973 my honey and me flying down the highway
Our darlings asleep in the backseat
Kitty Wells singing on the radio
Me singing along in my customary key of free
Please release me, let me go
You don’t love me anymore
To live together is a sin
Release me and let me love again
And he did
And he cited that singalong in his list of rationalizations for his divorce.
Considered this one but not enough action. This is part of all those buried alive scary stories. From Bremer County Independent Aug. 20, 1896, page 7.
Blistering and Corpses
One of the so-called “unfailing tests of death” which has been introduced into France, Germany and Holland during the past few years is known among the undertakers as “the blistering precaution”: and consists of producing a blister to the hands, feet, and some other exposed portion of the body of the supposed corpse. The test is said to be infallible for this reason. If the blister produced by the application of a lighted candle, or red-hot iron, or fire in any form, is shown to contain water or a water-ish fluid upon being opened, there is still life in the body, and a burial under such circumstances would not be advisable. On the other hand should the blister be empty, or contain steam only, the sorrowing friends may rest assured that the vital spark has flown, and that there is no danger that the corpse is being “buried alive.” (St. Louis Republic.)
I think most everyone has a one minute or postcard story – action not just description. These may well be part of our conversations with friends. Not everyone tells or writes such little stories down the way I do, but through the years, these have been part of staying in touch with family and friends and storytellers.