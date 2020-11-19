This time in politics reminds me of that time when you can hear the quiet and better check to see what the kids are up to.
If we stop watching “That” as news, will news once again cover everything else?
I saw the professional window washers at work, and I wish I had their solution, tools, techniques.
“60 Minutes” on Nov. 8 was excellent. Election of course, but the main reporting was on vaccine and vaccine distribution, and then the heart of the thing was about Ken Burns and his documentaries for PBS. Ken Burns – touching, not maudlin, truth without exaggeration, the need for us and for us.
Story County Genealogical Society found and told me about a new link to my family’s story of Coming to Iowa. It is rich in the details of figuring things out and getting things done.
I’d like to see more stories of determination and self-reliance that don’t include the political wailing and flailing.
This was written by Henry D. Ballard, son of my great-great-grandfather Dr. Moses Russell Ballard.
“Having promised you to write up some of the early experiences of my sojourn in Iowa I at last undertake to do so.
“In the spring of 1857, my father left Frankfort, Will County, Illinois, for Iowa. He came on ahead of the most of us, so as to get in some crop before the rest of us arrived. He came through with a horse team and heavy wagon bringing some household goods; and mother and my three sisters, (Sarah, Martha and Ruth) came in the wagon with him. It was a long ride, but they arrived in time to get in corn by June sixth and it was a very good crop that year.
“My brother, Russell (R.W.B.), took charge of the balance of the outfit consisting of four yoke of oxen, two heavy wagons, thirty head of cows and heifers with a small flock of sheep, (about forty I think) and we started about the first of May overland. It was a long journey and took us about two months. We camped out nights wherever night overtook us, sleeping in our wagons among the household goods as best we could. We did our own cooking. We had one cow that gave milk for us and we enjoyed it. The other cows’ calves took what they had and did well.
“We ferried across some streams and twice floated across on a raft we made. There were very few bridges in those days. We ferried the Rock River in Illinois, then the Mississippi at Davenport, the Cedar at Tipton.
“When we got to Tipton we heard the news of five horse thieves being hung there a short time before by a vigilance committee. In those early times the people formed such committees for protection and all had horses to ride and hunted the thieves down and when they caught one his trial did not cost the country as much as it does now.
“Our stock lived mostly on grass the first few days of our long journey and the grass grew so fast that soon we fed nothing and the stock got plenty to eat.”
Family stories from more recent years include the one I shared a while back. My Aunt Helen died at 95 on Nov. 13. I have permission to share the story of Kenny and Helen. They were salt of the earth people – good and honest.
My sons and I loved the Cousins’ Reunions at their pond near New Virginia. One son wore jeans but no bug spray and came home with a huge collection of chigger bites. The pond is on the edge of their virgin timber. They ran cattle there, and the wildcats and deer ran themselves.
My other son asked Kenny once that since he had built such a great shelter house with electricity and all, would he be replacing that outhouse with a flush toilet? Uncle Kenny hooked his thumbs in his overalls and said “Why, you don’t want to do that. You’d get a whole different bunch of folks in here.”
We have wonderful memories of Aunt Helen’s smiles and Uncle Kenny’s joy.