Once, we had children (and the rest of us) carry and use a handkerchief. Then we went to tissues. Then someone said elbows.
We were left to decide bare elbow, sleeved elbow, inside elbow or outside elbow and how close to that elbow. I’ve seen more than one person sneeze “at” that elbow.
Now with coronavirus that lives at least two hours and maybe for days, some still say sneeze into that elbow. Some of the same people say use an elbow bump instead of a handshake for sanitation. I’m thinking elbow is elbow to a virus.
I tell a story called “Popcorn Ears.” Always before telling about times each son put an un-popped popcorn kernel in his ear, I ask each kid to try sticking an elbow in her/his ear. The resulting contortions are wonderful to watch and very convincing to the kids as I say “Until you can put your elbow in your ear, don’t be putting anything else in there!” I have been thinking about elbows for a long time.
Now sneezing or coughing into the elbow and then using that elbow bump for a sanitary greeting may make sense.
Some want to say the bump is with the outside of the elbow while the sneeze is into the inside of the elbow. Do you think the spray is limited to the inside of the elbow? Do you think the Covid—19 (or any other germ) follows guidelines or rules or expectations?
Some want to say but it is into the sleeve fabric… Is there a requirement that everyone wear long sleeves? The infectious viral residue will stay and be just fine until you change clothes? Will there will be laundries and showers in every classroom, office, or other gathering/greeting place? And time given to use them?
How about a greeting by voice, a smile, a wave or other body language that does not include touching that elbow, sleeve, person?
How about using a tissue held over nose and mouth, discarding the tissue properly, and then washing your hands?
Many cannot stay at home and survive. Not everyone can work or go to school or live by online alone. I’m trying to clear my password files so that I can do better online.
Remember when we began password access and were told absolutely not to save those passwords on our computers? I had a little red book for mine. Time to sort and save only the current ones.