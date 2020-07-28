Vince came to my home today to flush and fix my fiber—TV and Internet. He wore a mask and gloves. He spoke softly, sympathized, and encouraged me.
I said I had probably pushed all buttons at least once. He said not to push buttons while I wait for each button push to work. I tried ALL buttons, on my FOUR remotes plus keyboard at computer. Not only four, but four kinds plus that keyboard: Amino, Samsung, Sony, and Samsung DVD plus Apple keyboard.
He explained that while one remote says NETFLIX, it also does other sites, automatically. Maker just wanted to advertise for NETFLIX. Since so many other apps have their own remotes and/or buttons, how would I have known?
Simplified and flushed whole fiber system.
Wore mask and gloves!
In my own home, I wore a mask too.
That may be the best of the best of calls I have needed to make in Covid 19 times. Many thanks to Waverly Utilities and to Vince.
Remember when an evening of television only took the on and off button plus that dial to change channels? Sigh.
In that long ago time, someone had to get up and go over to the set to change channels. Many and varied were the save-my-place rituals to be followed if you were the designated channel-changer and wanted to keep a good seat. I believe “King’s X” was the favorite. I was 11 when we had our first television.
I have belonged to Genuine Faux Farm CSA for years now. Those fresh and organic, locally grown treasures are available in carefully thought out ways. This is the latest. Note that beyond Covid 19 measures, they have considered reduction of plastic bags.
“New Delivery Method
The prior method of placing orders into the back of vehicles worked reasonably well and we attribute that to your willingness to work with us! thank you!
We are, however, aware of some problems with the current system:
we are using far more single use plastic than we want to be using and we want to go back to some of the re-use practices
and our available product list will become more complex as we get deeper into the season, which makes the current model a little more difficult to pull off.
So, we return to asking you to bring a re-usable bag, box, etc. to put your products in. We will use chalk to provide guidance for physical distancing. We will put your order in a yellow tray on the table(s) and you can then remove your order and place it in your bag/box. Once done, we will ask you to place the used tray into a pile. We will clean these on our return from the delivery for the next use.“
Safety measures are not impossibly difficult.
While trying to take care of medical checkups, found two medical facilities in Waverly NOT following medical guidelines. Why? Why? Why? Did I miss the announcement that administrative staff in medical facilities are immune? Are those using the keyboard right next to your medical care-givers immune if they use the under the chin mask method?
Come on, it’s not that difficult for staff to follow the same precautions required of patients to even enter the building or the clinic. And when I asked before the appointment and was assured that I would see no one without a mask but did, and within 3 feet of me, did I speak up? You bet.
Safety isn’t that difficult. Let’s get through this by following Fauci’s advice: masks, hand-washing, distancing.