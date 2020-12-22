I keep allowing myself to be distracted from what needs to be done by wonders of these times.
I’m going to try my sons’ emailed instructions with gifts and the Photoshop video program before resorting to the techs.
Ten packages of laundry detergent sheets are on their way, and I’ll readdress to loved ones. This keeps loved ones from being added to an email barrage of advertising, while allowing them to make a move toward reducing plastic waste.
Reading a breath of fresh air in former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land.” Think of the importance of just one word. “A” rather than “The” Promised Land. Or simply Promised Land. Every word counts. This book is like a conversation explaining personal and political happenings in my time.
Darling niece sent a four-page hand-written letter with a box of her cookies saying how she tells stories with cookies and I tell with memories and she (at 50) remembers still when I came to her school with the garbage can show. She is mother of six and added care for two to four, in addition in her home since she had so many kids around anyway and loved that. She started her own home business (at the same time as day care) Sugarplums, Cakes and Confections. Many challenges and accomplishments along the way – and these cookie stories.
I put the cookies in my Christmas train and will enjoy package by package and story by story beginning Christmas Day.
My Detroit partner for Stories in Living Color has answered the call for retired medical personnel. She is a nurse and oh, the stories she can tell. So many more stories coming her way.
Legislation is still being used by politicians for politicians, while ordinary people suffer. Entertainment Industry has stepped up to pause large group gatherings and to keep cast and crew safe with serious and frequent adherence to testing, masking, space, and sanitation. I am so glad for my sons.
A time to remember blessings.