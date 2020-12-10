Alone and isolated with media bombardment electronically and by mail is my excuse for transforming from perfectly reasonable to curmudgeonly.
Well, there is no excuse – there is some explanation, and I think it might fit more than just me.
With age comes the expectation from some that you are no longer capable of rational action. The bank thinks it must protect me from scams. I have no doubt that the scammers are out there and may take the form of that online friend who just needs a loan. Even family can contain scammers.
Many places where I’ve been a customer, patient, person seem to think there is no need to check the records that I’ve been paying to have kept from five to 40 years.
Lots and lots of people think they know me so well I will welcome being exposed to COVID-19 to make life convenient for them.
I have managed to let these things become frightening and irritating enough to say so and not very nicely. I have become a bad-tempered person, especially an old one – a curmudgeon.
So much has changed in 2020, I want things to hold still a bit. Give me time to understand a bit. If you are a bank, this is not the time to change drive-up banking. Many businesses and parts of health care are adding drive up services; not eliminating them.
Am I irritated about being forced to come into the bank with three strangers on staff and a barrage of questions about what I am doing with my checks instead of using drive by services or the mail with no questions? Why, yes I am. Went to the USPO.
Did I love the drive-by flu shot? Why, yes I did.
If I turn down a $50 rebate on a $400 purchase and express anger about the purchase itself would you take a look at your records of my purchases and try to find out why?
If I say what I would like in online grocery shopping, and you make a change to meet my request, am I thrilled to continue to shop with your store? Absolutely.
So, I don’t want to be or be assumed to be a curmudgeon. I am going to find satisfying things to do in isolation but for electronics.
Owed one company $296.05 and owed another $322.72. Wrote correct checks. Mailed in incorrect envelopes. Hey, they were side by side.
When you are 80, assumption is you made the mistake and I did in putting checks in wrong envelopes.
But each company with all its checks and balances and my bank too did not honor the name on the checks and each business cashed the other’s check and both passed the bank. So credit at one equals debit at the other’s. I had all the paperwork and it took a while to figure it out. I kept at it tracking and questioning till we were all aware of who did what and how to fix. Won’t be docked for late as their mistakes too.
May need to binge “Stranger Things” again.
Hanging on and hanging in.
My sister-in law figured out how to help move large heavy boxes from second floor condo to truck to new house. She set the box at top of stairs, sat down next to it and scooted herself down step by step guiding the box down beside her.
I needed a better backdrop for Zoom performances. Did I buy a green screen or climb a ladder to hang a backdrop or pay someone to solve the problem? No, I did “The Great Depression” thing taught by my Mom. “Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without.”
I repurposed things I had and rearranged what I could move. I taped a sheet to the picture window behind the drapes. When the sheet kept pulling away no matter what tape I used but the tape held on to the glass, I stapled the tape to the sheet!
When I needed one more light source, I did not buy a ring light with forty eleven settings – I took the LED light from local hardware store and taped it to notebook from local office supplies store – both already purchased. Now I had a powerful light on a flexible stand. Will sit on desk, on shelf, on floor and can be laid flat or left standing. Total cost? Maybe $10.
I’m going to try to back away from curmudgeon-ness and continue to find satisfaction is inventing new ways to do things with what I have.
I do know buying and selling is important in our economy and I want to return alive to do it. Many businesses and their staffs are making huge changes to help.
I’m going to print, post and remember this from a new children’s book: “Not Forever but For Now.”