In this Time of COVID-19, I have had the great good fortune to be hiding away with hundreds of old letters. This is better than a jig saw puzzle.
The letters are filled with life — love, laughter, babies, jobs, moves, kids, worries — it’s all there from the people I have been privileged to love most.
Assembling them in chronological order after digitizing them has given a pattern to family life I was only dimly aware was my story. Instead of waiting for a descendant to want to organize and try to document my family and life, I can and along the way, remember and savor so much.
1988 was a good year and I did have the sense to recognize that and be thankful for it. At Christmas that year, I sent these letters.
The first is to my ex-in-laws, gone now but then still the treasured grandparents of my sons. My father-in-law traveled the state auditing the books for creameries and between Thanksgiving and Christmas would receive holiday gifts of pounds of butter. My mother-in-law turned those pounds of butter into the richest, best candies and cookies ever. They kept these treasures in a storage room off their dining room.
In 1988, the grandparents gave us a Christmas tin filled with cookies and candy. This is the thank you.
“Dear Mae and Guy:
“This isn’t just a Christmas tin — for me (and for Dan and Chris I think) — it is two pictures.
“Mae coming from the kitchen with right hand raised and indicating that closet door by the table and saying something like “Guy, the fudge and cookies are in there. Would you get them?”
“Then Guy disappearing briefly into the closet and reappearing with one of the tins — holding it against his chest and beginning to open it from far edge back around the tin.
“I can hear it all — the soft warm sounds of Christmas and more for 30 years and more.
“Thanks and love from us. Pat, Dan and Chris”
The second is to my Mom and my New Dad. Mom and Vern had celebrated their first anniversary that year — married at 73 and 69 after many of life’s sorrows, including the death of my Own Father and Vern’s wife. This is the thank you to them.
“Dear Mom and Dad:
“What delightful parts of my life you have been this year in particular.
“You listen to me, you brag on me, you share good times and bad on the run or at leisure.
“When I said muffins would be good, you made muffins. When I said sliced radishes and carrots were good for salads, you looked at slicers. When I finished my conference and needed someone to care and to share the excitement, you did.
“You find new joy in life and continue to try new things. The chuck wagon party — your friends — your breakfasts.
“I know we are more blessed than we acknowledge. Love, Pat, Dan and Chris”
These letters from the past have reminded me of all the Thank Yous I have yet to write and send.
Maybe in these difficult times, you have some to write and send too. You don’t have to wait for Christmas.