On these holiday trips, I used easy parking and shuttles at airports, went with all that “old” evident in neck and greys and found so many willing to help at Christmas.
Experienced first time that invisibility thing as the airport clerk spoke over around and through me to my son about my preference for a paper boarding pass. I can and have done the cell phone thing but love the paper that is large enough to read, includes and makes visible all at once; flight, gate, times, seat, boarding order…
I am tired of the home making, repairing, maintaining. Exploring alternatives that combine friends, family, and convenience for air travel.
This one tells more than the marketers may have meant to tell “You'll Love Our Active Adult Home. An Inspiring Community Environment. Retire with Piece of Mind.”
Did you catch that? “Piece of Mind?”
Loving gifts included books and electronics both of which also included homework. You ask those younger ones about something and sure enough “there’s an app for that” and suddenly instead of a simplified set of clickers, you have four more! And then there are the updates which are inter-connected and so bring with them required updates to even more.
And always that agreement that even those who read law cannot fully understand.
Each app or use of electronics or any service requires a survey because we live by likes alone.
Nothing is free! You pay with information! Free shipping? That cost exists and is now built into the overhead you pay for any and every service. You also pay with endless ads based on what some algorithm or other deems interesting to you.
The kids received light rings for their phones — selfies need proper lighting.
Gifts included a photo book of the three from birth through successful first semester of college. Only the three and no captions. No words for either because the new form of literacy is photos — and of course the likes.
A few old people jokes — watch SNL’s Alexa Silver and watch for a new series of “Whatever for Older Dummies.” I am told only those of a certain old age read a book to learn how to do digital.
Some fun with light rings — do I clip to the top or bottom of my clamshell phone?
A bit of sorrow as I remember being that sandwich generation and the “Tsk, tsks” about the old ones. That sound is not so evident now but the side conversations, head shakes and the eye rolls still play their parts. What is not generally recognized is that the ones doing those side conversations, head shakes, and eye rolls are teaching their children to do the same for them.
I learned. And used. And recognize.