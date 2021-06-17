I could hide out so I did. Now I have so many changes to explore as those who had to continue to provide for us, adapted many things to COVID-19 requirements.
I was wearing the orange flowered blouse as I made my way around Waverly shopping for groceries. Normally I would go to just one store but today I hit the trifecta.
With my shopping list in hand and mask on, I took my list and went to a store I have used since 1976 — in all its moves. I found three of the eight must have items on my list before I grew disgusted with the Marketing changes that this store makes every few years. The Marketers seem to say that moving things will result in greater sales and that must be true. If that were not true, they would stop doing it.
I do pick up more than is on the list but I do not pick up things because of “Well, lookee here shopping.”
I do not use the self-check. I will when stores offer a dollar amount off commensurate to my time working for them. I don’t mind waiting in line for the MANY checkouts open although I see that we are being herded to the self-checkouts by fewer staffed checkouts.
I was already thinking about whether to go to the other stores before going home and decided with frozen but softening yogurt, probably better go home first. Nice of the clerk to bring bag to me as I turned around to go back to the checkout for it. Would have been nicer not to have to go to other stores rather than play hide and seek with marketing strategies but each of the three has something to offer. Best sourdough bread is at Fareway.
A three-year-old taught me about placement strategies more than 50 years ago. I had my groceries in the cart and was at the check-out with him. He wanted the candy displayed there. I said, “No.”
He planted his feet and said, “I hate you.”
I said, “Oh, you don’t even know what that means!”
He said, “Yes, I do. It means I don’t like you at all.”
We determined that candy in the checkout lane would not be part of our shopping even if that made me unlikable.
I do appreciate the online grocery shopping and may return to that. Miss salad bars and buffets but may have been COVID-19 changes. I was sorry that B.E. Micks closed due to retirement of the owner. I’m sorry that other businesses have been affected by our moves to online shopping underway before the COVID-19 Pandemic.
I am sorry that some businesses, especially the restaurants, were damaged by the necessary precautions of the pandemic. I did enjoy the takeout and carryout options and have gone back to in restaurant lunches with friends because in person dining is about more than food.
It has been great to have a lovely place to isolate with necessities delivered by mail or picked up at drive-bys. Guess having been in hiding for about 1.5 years means I’ll have lots to learn about store arrangements and even store and restaurant locations.
With my attitude adjusted now, might even be fun.
Many thanks to those who worked without the option of staying home.