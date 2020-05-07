As I digitize the hand-written letters from my lifetime, I am rediscovering the origins of some of my stories. I tell “Duchess’ Game.” She was Dan’s dog and they played a game where he would give her a big bone and she would hide it then he would pretend to search all over for it, finally dig it up, then give it back for her to hide again. When I fell off a ladder and into her pen, she seemed to do the same thing with my glasses. Here’s the letter account followed by the story as I have told it so often.
From a 1987 letter:
Chris scraped end of house. A date (with scaffolding) and I painted primer one day. I did finish coat one Saturday alone. Worked from peak down on upper half. Had done lower half first.
When I reached end of main part and had only one foot strip over dog’s pen to go, I used the wooden ladder. Set it near gate with it spread open then climbed up. Paint was warm and ½ gallon left. Did area immediately at roof, then stepped down one step and saw clearly that I had done a stupid thing and was going to pay. The ladder, the paint, and I went rather gracefully out into the dog’s pen. In that brief second, I must have clenched my teeth because the next day I ached everywhere.
I missed the wire, and found myself unable to see well, flat on my back with something warm and sticky dripping into my ear from my plastered hair. I determined that it was paint in my hair, not blood (good I wasn’t painting red) and that my shirt and blouse were also plastered with paint. I checked for nose bleed or blood in mouth — no problems. I moved cautiously and figured no bones broken.
Underlying and overriding all other thoughts was “dog crap — I’m flat on my back in dog crap.” Duchess was having a good time running around.
As soon as I could sit up, I did, tipping my head so the ear began to empty. Then I pulled off the shirt and crawled in the kitchen door and went to the shower.
When I got out of the shower, I still could not see well but checked pupils for same size and eyes for blood then figured I’d better put on glasses. Couldn’t find them or remember what I’d done with them. Finally went back out and found Duchess running and hiding and happy to see what I might do next.
I crawled around examining dog crap territory closest to spill and making not so idle threats about a dog if I didn’t find those glasses and soon. They were clear down the way — probably flew off when the ladder and I landed. Gave the glasses a good shower too.
Now I’m told I must buy more white paint to finish the house and green paint to touch up the grass.
Duchess Game goes this way.
Dan would play with Duchess in her yard.
Dan and Chris had fenced in the area between the house and garage just for Duchess. One side was 6-foot solid board and the other side was woven wire and loose. We folded the bottom of the fencing and buried that foot under the ground. We had learned much from Kansas City (KC) who could climb a solid chain link fence or dig under in no time at all.
Our goal was to have a yard in which she could dig but not dig out and run without being on a leash. We moved her extra-large dog house in and used it as the back door stoop. The metal clothes line ran along the old cement sidewalk from the house to the garage so I could still use the clothes line but it would not bother Duchess.
Duchess and Dan would play hide and seek with a great big bone. This bone was so big that Duchess would lean so far forward so far to carry it that her hind legs would scarcely touch the ground. She carried that bone off to dig a hole for it. Then Dan would dig a bit here and there as she danced around, playing too, until he dug up that bone. Then she would grab it and find a new place to dig and hide it.
Shortly after both boys left and I was alone with “my” dog and “my” cat, I decided to paint the side of the house that ended just inside the wooden fence. When I was down to the last strip, about a foot wide, I went into the dog yard and set the 10 foot step ladder up. The ground there was soft from all of the hide and seek games and the ladder did shift a bit in the soft dirt when I stepped up, but I painted like mad and did well until I could reach no higher.
I had the gallon of paint set that on the little top shelf. I had only a spot about one foot wide by 4 boards high that I could not reach from the “safe” steps. There was one more step, right on the top and marked in orange as “Not a step.”
Duchess had been my constant companion during the painting — we both missed those boys.
I decided I could surely balance on the very top step even though the ladder clearly said that step was not safe. I was right up against the house and it would only take a moment so I stepped up to that very top step.
The ladder shifted down into the old hole and I went flying out with the gallon of paint and the paintbrush. When I could open my eyes, I was flat on my back across the old sidewalk with something wet and sticky all over my chest and face. I moved fingers then toes and was relieved that everything seemed to work.
I shrugged out of the flannel shirt right there on the ground and crawled to the dog house. I managed to crawl up on the dog house and get into the house. I went right to the bathroom to check if all the warm and sticky stuff was paint. I showered and washed my face and hair then looked at pupils of my eyes as I toweled off. I remembered if eyes were not the same, there was a real problem. They were the same but now I realized I did not know where my glasses were.
I dressed in jeans and another shirt and went back to Duchess’ yard for my glasses. I could tell how fortunate I had been by the paint outline on that cement. I had missed the wire clothes line just barely. The ladder was on its side. The gallon can was on its side with paint all over the grass except where I had landed. The paint brush was against the woven wire fence. No glasses.
Duchess was so excited! She danced around and barked and ran back and forth the way she did when she and Dan played hide and seek with the big bone. Now she was playing with me and I got down to crawl with her searching for the spot where she had buried my glasses. It was the best time she had had for a long time and she loved the game. I loved it less as my head had begun to ache, I felt like an idiot, and I could scarcely see well enough to find Duchess let alone the right hole.
Finally, clear across her yard by the garage, I found the right burial spot.
She was disappointed that I did not give the glasses back and continue the game; but I was worn out and she had had a great time already.