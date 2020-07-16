Thinking on the way home from drive-by grocery pickup (WalMart does it so well) of some of my favorite word experiences.
While teaching Junior High, back when phonics was a thing, one young man used “mideswel” in his paper. You know “I might as well” do this.
While doing puppetry, I thought these third-graders might like the taste of a new word so I printed a sign and hung it on the stage. It said “Rancid means really rotten.” After the show, as they stood in line, one boy said to teacher “I guess it’s time for rancid reading.”
I love the feel, the taste, the sound of “inadvertently.”
I hear pumped up importance immediately when “utilize” is used instead of “use.”
Fell in love with story long ago.
Discovered and loved
the beauty and rhythm of the language
as a child when my father sang songs to me
and my mother read poetry.
Grew up in a large family…
lived and learned family stories.
Taught Language Arts in junior high school…
learned survival stories.
Worked in public and school libraries…
learned people stories.
Explored puppetry…
learned classic stories and creating stories.
Raised sons alone…
learned the told and the untold stories
Became a grandmother…
learned wonder stories all over again.
Listened to the storytellers…learned to tell my own.
Working now with the Storytelling Association of California (electronically you can go anywhere) on “Paired Stories” as we reexamine our learning experiences in race relations and promote listening to one another and honoring one another through story.
I’ve been reexamining my use of puppetry, my son’s participation in voluntary busing, and my own experiences. I may be paired with someone from another race to tell our experiences in a concert meant to build understanding and encourage better race relations.
One of my difficulties is knowing “race” is a social construct only, not a human condition. We are asked to declare race constantly. Does that perpetuate the concept? Hmmmmm.