John and Julianne had a little dog. They loved that dog. They took it everywhere with them.
That was best because, left more than five minutes, that little dog chewed and scratched and tore everything within reach. They had a huge carrier and could shut her up for a time but it seemed mean.
My brothers; John, Tom and Russ, love the hardware store — any hardware store. They go just to browse in case there is a new tool or machine. John would carry the little dog with him but one day, the store owner said “No dogs.” Miller TV in Waverly would not say that but the hardware store in Ft. Myers would and did.
No dog should ever be left in a car to suffer from heat or cold and this was Florida so leaving the dog in the car was not an option. At least that’s how it seemed at first.
John thought about it some more. He figured out a way to take Little Dog, (they had tried other names “Sparkle” and “Mitzi” but always returned to Little Dog), without irritating the store owner. He would take the dog and two sets of car keys. He would lock the dog in with the motor and air conditioner running. He would use the second set of keys to get in after his shopping. He would not linger so long in the hardware store and Juli would like that.
He did not tell Juli right away. He tried the plan and it worked! He tried it again and both he and the dog were happy. He still did not tell Juli. He tried it for the third time and who knows? Had he become too confident? He left the car running and the air conditioner on, hit the universal lock, told Little Dog to be good and got out, closing the door behind him.
Almost immediately, John realized he had forgotten that second set of keys. He was locked out of his running car and Little Dog was inside. He talked to the little dog thinking he could get her to step on the unlock key or the window opener or… Doggie was so excited. Usually the goodbye was simple but this time, John seemed to want to play.
Little Dog jumped all over the seat, ricocheted off the windshield and back into the seat and jumped up to do that all over again and again. She bounced off and around the gear shift and up and down on the floor by the gas pedal.
John was horrified and began to talk softly and gently near the driver’s window to calm Little Dog. He did not want his call to Juli to be one where he said “Little Dog has bounced the running car into gear and is driving my car across the parking lot!” It would be difficult enough to explain his formerly brilliant plan and ask Juli to bring the other set of keys.
Juli came right away. She spoke briefly. “Ballard,” she said, “you are dumber and more dangerous every day. You will never do this again.”
He didn’t.
But…
John and Julianne missed that little dog. Juli thought of her favorite way to forget sorrows and helped John decide on a visits to family combined with some shopping in Mexico.
All went really well with visiting a niece and family in Sarasota, Florida, a brother and family in Mobile, Alabama, and a sister near Houston, Texas. They stayed the night with Susan in Houston. They went on to cross the border at Laredo, Texas, and Juli found lots of shopping in Mexico.
One day, they sat at an outdoor café for lunch and a little dog came up to eat bits of food on the floor of the café. That little dog was so cute with its short fur and pointy little face that Juli began to feed it bits and bites.
No one seemed to own the little dog. When it crawled into one of their shopping bags — the one with the snacks for the trip home — they didn’t notice. After lunch, they gathered up their things, loaded them into the car, and began the trip home.
Crossing back into the states was not a problem as they had receipts etc. for their purchases.
They stopped overnight in New Orleans and noticed some rustling in their purchases but thought that was just the bags settling as they traveled.
When they reached home, they were amazed and pleased to see that little dog crawl out of one of the bags! Juli fed the little dog and John tried to catch it and pet it but they decided the little dog would take some time to become accustomed to being held so they left it alone, had supper, and eventually went to bed.
That little dog crawled up to sleep at the foot of the bed — just like Little Dog used to! They were delighted.
In the morning, the little dog did not wake up and jump down. It seemed to be swollen and sick. They wrapped the little dog up in a sheet and went right to the veterinarian’s. The Vet and staff took over and carried the little dog back to an examination room.
Within minutes, the Vet came back to say “That is not a dog and it is not sick. That is a rat dead of plague. We are sanitizing the whole place and have already placed the body in the cremation chamber. I suggest you sanitize everything that might have been touched by the rat or the plague-carrying fleas.”
This is an adaptation of one of the Urban Legends called “The Mexican Pet.” Everything is true — family and family names and locations plus the love for “Little Dog.” The rest is logical, even the appearance of the “pet.” See the Hairless Mexican Toy dog.
Urban Legends are so believable due to being something happening to someone else, having much that is true, and being so logical. The conclusion is always chilling. People tend to repeat them because they are about others and have that chilling ending.