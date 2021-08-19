Sue and I went out for lunch. The area restaurant is large, clean, well-kept. Not in Waverly, but nearby. Generous servings of good food.
At the head of the place inside, next to sign that reads, “Wait here to be seated,” was the Women’s Room, and Sue went in.
I waited.
A man came in behind me and I said, “I’m waiting for my friend, so you can go ahead.”
I meant in line, but he went to the tables, then came back and said, “I guess I’ll have to wait here, too.”
He said he did not know the person he was waiting for well and did not know if he would be on time or late. We looked at day’s specials and wondered about German Pork chops. He said he still remembered his grandmother’s German chocolate cake with that wonderful frosting. I said I hoped there would not be frosting on the pork chops.
The hostess came to seat us and asked if we were together. We explained each was waiting on another. She said she could seat each of us and bring our friends to us. I followed her and he called out to know if the person I was waiting for was a man or woman. A little alarming. He looked in his 30s and I don’t. Hostess pointed to sign on door saying “Women’s” and said, “I think it is a woman.”
I chose a table with plenty of social distance. Server brought silverware and menus. Sue and I would sit next to each other. I watched for Sue. A man went by to be seated by the hostess in a booth down a ways and behind the tables.
I waited. That man came to my table and sat down across from me and made himself comfortable. It has been 50 years since I looked 30; he looked 30. A little more alarming. I was mostly amused, could see the hostess and Sue coming, and said, “Sauerkraut makes the pork chops German.” He smiled.
Sue arrived and under her breath said, “New boyfriend?” He went back to his booth where his much older friend joined him.
Now, if I had been a little old lady alone, I would have taken his photo at my table for identification, gone to the restaurant personnel and asked that someone accompany me to my car, and left. I would have driven to the police department, rather than home. Then if no one was following, would have gone home.
As it was, Sue and I had a great time back in the car (parked across from entrance in bright sunshine) wondering what happened. And if maybe he was looking for a date for the old guy.
Let’s not lose friendly, but let’s remember what Sgt. Phil Esterhaus said in “Hill Street Blues” back in the ’80s: “Let’s be careful out there.”