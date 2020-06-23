There was some tension in this junior high, grades 7, 8 and 9 (ages 10 to 16). Of the 944 students, two were from a minority culture. It wasn’t that.
Some of the kids had indoor swimming pools and some had outdoor toilets. That economic reality was the source of some tension. That wasn’t all of it.
Family life was a significant source of tension for many. This was 1972 and legislation identifying mandatory reporting of suspected child abuse was not in place until 1974. Staff saw to it that no abuse took place at school but we were often limited by what could be done by family members.
One kid surely needed the safety and anonymity afforded by masks.
Monte was from the indoor swimming pool set. He was in 8th grade (age 14) and looked like the next all American football hero. He had many advantages—size, looks, money—but his home life was vicious. When I spoke to him in class or in the hall, no matter how gently, his answer was to immediately raise his arm to protect his head from an expected blow and then respond in a barely audible whisper.
In a nod to 2020, let me add that Monte was just like me—could have been my little brother. He was not from another culture. I grew up in the same neighborhood—south Des Moines, Iowa. My family was middle class—indoor plumbing but no indoor swimming pool.
I was the Media Specialist in this Junior High. I had taught Language Arts in another Junior High and volunteered at an Elementary School and so word was out that I did puppets too.
Monte sought me out in my small office and asked softly if he and four of his friends could do puppets. I said, “Yes. But we will have to use the magazine storage room for developing and practicing a show and maybe then we can go to some elementary schools to do the show.”
A classroom teacher used the Media Center to teach Reading so I had only my office that that magazine room for us to use.
Monte and his friends came in during their study hall. We made a stage to hold five 8th grade boys by throwing a sheet over a cardboard refrigerator box. Monte wrote a script and directed his friends in developing their puppets and props. In that secluded and protected spot, with friends and his excitement about puppetry, he could talk out loud.
Monte and friends created an original script entitled Thanksgiving in Space. The narrator begins:
When they read about
Star wars throughout the Universe
They decided to make a star trek
to see if Peace was possible.
After close encounters with Spacelings,
Earthlings, Planetlings, Moonlings, and Starlings;
They found they were all Peacelings
afraid of strange things.
Their puppet creations including the milk jug spaceship were amazing and theirs to keep.
With their script and their creations, they shared Thanksgiving in space at an elementary school. The grouchy emcee identified their meal as roast beast, gravel gravy and crab apple pie. Monte and Crew closed this way.
All puppets gather to sing:
We all love the little creatures,
All the little creatures of the galaxies
Red and yellow, black and white
They are precious in our sight
For we love the little creatures of the galaxies.
Everything is beautiful in its own way
Like a starry summer night
or a snow-covered winter’s day
Everybody’s beautiful in their own way
Inside these galaxies
We’re gonna find a way.
Monte and Crew flourished in the safety puppetry provides with its two masking devices. These Puppeteers were behind a stage and behind puppets that could do and say as the puppeteers wished.
They performed again and again in elementary schools. Finally, the Junior High classes asked to see the show.
In front of the stage and in public with his peer group and adults in the audience, Monte could step up to introduce the show and step back out to take a bow and answer questions at the close. With the puppetry he could be heard throughout the room (or even the building).
In other settings, after a full semester of work, Monte still raised that arm to ward off the expected blow and spoke in a barely audible whisper. We remained friends that year. I left for family needs after one year.
I hope those times, with the safety of masking devices automatic with puppetry, gave him the ability to seek and find again safety and encouragement, strength and appreciation.