Another fine innovation: Drive-by flu shot outside Hy-Vee Pharmacy. I hope that lasts beyond COVID-19. So easy. Just excellent!
- Drive-up flu vaccines will be offered through Saturday, Oct. 31 during the following times each week:
• Monday: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
• Thursday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
• Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
I love the care taken in grocery outlets. Once there were paper grocery bags, then plastic, then bring your own and now paper or plastic. Once cans went in the bottom of the paper sack and bread on top, and customers took their groceries home. Then we used plastic for convenience and, we learned, to kill. Then we used reusable bags to live and let live. Then came the virus changes and appreciated opportunities. I’d love to save money on groceries for me and for the store by using paper bags full until I can use my own again.
There was an art to packing those bags. One of the people who learned that art long ago now is on the leading edge of planning how to follow COVID-19 safety precautions and produce a television show with around 400 people involved.
They are working from a warehouse, rather than a sound stage so that the 6-foot rule can be followed in circular fashion. All are tested three times a week. If anyone refuses safety measures such as wearing a mask, that person is told “You don’t have to wear a mask and you don’t have to be on the payroll.”
Simple, straightforward rules are possible from packing grocery bags to producing shows.
COVID-19 to the president, the first lady, the White House staff and visitors and on and on. Everyone will seek to turn this to their own political advantage. Everyone. I want to say, my, how those who think they are beyond mighty have been afflicted, but I think I should say something kinder. I’ll need time to think.
Treatments? Guinea Pig in the White House? Or privileged patient reveling in attention?
I wonder from recent excursions how many buildings are contaminated by employees who put on a mask in a hurry when they see me coming and take them off again when I leave? I wonder if they think we don’t think that is what they do?
Have been told, “Administrators don’t have to wear masks,” and, “We don’t have to wear masks if we are at our desks,” and, “I don’t want you infected or dead – really, I’ll put on a mask if you wish.” Now these statements are based on the fact that administrators, those at desks, and those inviting you inside don’t breathe the same air, walk the same corridors, touch the same doors and other things that you do. Yeah, right.
Places have security measures in place against me – they can take my temperature, ask me personal health questions, ask me to remain in car until summoned, and have me wear a sticker. Can I take the temperature of those taking mine? Can I ask those in those buildings where silly provisions are in place to present me with their health history? Maybe a certificate proving they are clean and pure at that very moment?
Oh, I do wonder why we want this pandemic to continue. So many are suffering from no work and no relief as the politicians tap dance around staying touch.
So easy to mask (Isn’t there a wonderful array for comfort, safety, and style available now?), wash hands and social distance. Why doesn’t everyone want to end this?
In news of beauty, at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2, my yard was white. Now that’s a frost. Most certainly autumn with winter on its way. Going to celebrate the trees in all their glories while I have them.
Oct. 5 mailing of absentee ballots. I’ll fill mine out immediately and mail it even though the Courthouse and Mauer voting center are really close by. I believe in the USPS and the election process as I’ve seen it in action all my life.
If there is any attempt to intimidate at the polls, here are the numbers for reporting a complaint to the FBI: 202-307-2767 or 800-2253-3931. And take your cell phone to photo anyone interfering.