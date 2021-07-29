So many stories and these are the ones I heard about them and my grandfathers and their driving.
1. Grandpa Fredregill was t-boned at the intersection on 29th and came roaring out of his car shouting “I don’t have to stop or use turn signals here. I’ve been turning here for some 20 or 30 years! Everyone knows I turn here!”
2. One day in 1970 on a visit from Grandpa and Grandma F, my husband went to work and the boys and I took Grandpa and Grandma to see the space exhibit.
This was in the heavy traffic of Houston. At one point I mentioned casually “I should have said take that exit…” and was going to continue and say “but the next one will work too.” Grandpa made a turn across the median, took the entrance ramp as an exit and kept driving. I was very very careful about directions after that—and very very wide awake!
3. Grandpa F was on the parking with a ballpeen hammer when one of his kids asked what he was doing. He said there was a kid driving too fast and playing music too loud and he thought he’d wait for him and give him something to think about when he threw that hammer through his windshield. Grandpa F was quickly disarmed.
4. Grandpa Ballard took Grandma to the grocery store. He wanted to park up close in one of the spots next to the store. He hit the brick wall of the store and jumped out demanding to know “Who put that blankety blank building so close to the blankety blank parking lot?” I knew he could drive horses but a car?
These were men who had grown up before the automobile, had made their ways, and were doing their best to follow the rules and continue to make their ways.
Attended first Family Reunion in three years. I have been called many names by folks in general and in Waverly—among them “Not Catholic” and “Atheist” and “WASP.” At this Reunion, I heard “Satanist” and “Nazi” from two blood relatives.
Come on folks, get the vaccination or wear a mask forevermore or stay away from me. The first is the easiest. Make your life easy.
I wonder if there is so much attention and excitement about not getting the vaccinations that some relatives are basking in keeping the far out controversies alive? Really, if we solve this Covid 19, we will find other things to do and to talk about and to be excited about. Really.
In artifacts, I have my grandmother’s and my great grandmother’s actual marriage licenses. One dates from 1892 and one from 1911. Solved one puzzle—was Grandma’s middle name “May” or “Mae.” Right there in her own signature was “May.”
Visited widower of friend who was also a storyteller and librarian. She left directions to send her collection of aprons and books on the lore of aprons to me. I have four books and 52 aprons! I haven’t done apron stories but I know who does and I’ll pass them along so more will hear of the beauty and usefulness of aprons.
Have been to Waterloo Airport three times, to Defiance, to Ankeny, to Norwalk, and to Clear Lake in the past two weeks. Good times and now to relax at home.