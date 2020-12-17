These are the times when I need a hug or cherry pie.
I cannot keep cookies – you (or I) cannot eat just one. I needed something sweet. I had baked that cherry pie (fundraiser for Lions so not just greedy me), cut it into pieces, ate one, froze the rest piece by piece. Ate the last piece by warming in a bowl and then adding cold non-fat milk. OK to count that as soup? So much more healthy for me than pie.
Monte, an abused teen in the school where I was media specialist, found his own safe place when he and his 4 friends created and performed a puppet play that ended this way.
“When they read about
Star wars throughout the Universe
They decided to make a star trek
to see if Peace was possible.
After close encounters with Spacelings,
Earthlings, Planetlings, Moonlings, and Starlings;
They found they were all Peacelings
afraid of strange things.”
“Stories in Living Color” is a Zoom effort to bring people from different lives together to get to know one another. My partner in the telling is from Detroit. We chose Health Care for the subject of our stories. Each of us had a “Doctor Grandma” leading family health care. Oh, the funny stories of those powerful women and their home remedies!
This little boy was in third grade. The teacher met me at my car and said she had just taken Christopher to the office so he would not interrupt my program. She said he was always making trouble. I asked if she could go back to the office and tell him I needed some help.
She said, “Are you sure?”
I said, “Yes.”
She brought him out and I asked if he could unload the garbage can from the back seat of my car. He pulled it out and I had him look inside to see the if the puppets were still packed OK. Then, he pulled that can into the school and was my third hand – he helped silently with everything. When it was time to go, he and his teacher walked me out. He and I put that garbage can back in the car. The teacher took him by the shoulders and turned him toward the school. He ducked down, spun around, threw his arms around my legs, hugged me and said, “Oh, this has been my best day in school ever!”
I have used bears as storytelling partners. Think the kids were in fourth grade and in line after recess when I would do a program. One boy was pushing, shoving, hitting in line. I walked by and asked if he could help by carrying one of my bears and gave him the big snuggly one. He embraced that bear all the way into the building, down the hall to the program, throughout the program except when I held the bear, and then was allowed to hug that bear all the way back to my car.
Virtually or in memory, sometimes we all need a hug.