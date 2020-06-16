Not just COVID-19.
Not just economic crush.
Not just murder, in plain sight, by four police officers, all looking like they know full well they can.
Not just “That” using rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters so “That” can walk down for a photo op outside a church
Not just disaster porn.
Not just political porn.
Not just the heartache in the updates from friends documenting those coming into their area where George Floyd was murdered by the smirking four with license plates removed to loot and burn and destroy.
Not just the producer who began this way as part of my nine-day international virtual conference (the day this is written is is Day 8) “One of the fires has reignited. This is the neighborhood repository for fire extinguishers. They have come for them. The fire department is now on scene.” and then from her home, one block from the George Floyd murder site, she presented her work as a producer of storytelling programs.
Not just the selected photos meant to create hatred.
Not just the outside agitators.
Not just “That” and his conspiracy vomit
All of it.
I must do better. I am old, have compromised health, and am at high risk for Covid 19 so I will not be out demonstrating in person. I won’t be dumping the need for change on the young. I won’t be bowing out as too old.
I voted.
I will use the list in “New Era for Public Safety Toolkit.”
Voice, Video, Vote is a good summary of where I intend to focus work, courage, action.
I will speak up.
I will help get “That” and its henchpersons out.
I will support limits to political, police and military power against peaceful protesters in my country.
I have seen time and again that it ain’t what you say as much as it is how you say it. “Defund the Police” must be among the all-time great stupid phrases and I will not be using it.
I will support getting rid of That’s “Acting” this and “Acting” that.
I will watch live feeds from a variety of sources as long as I can stomach them. Did you take That’s advice and inject bleach? Horrifying things are heard firsthand, denied firsthand and still believed, Amazing.
I will share three stories about getting along together for your use at home, in class and in church — puppets and scripts, books, ideas. Just ask.
NOT JUST.
NOT.
Long ago in other overwhelming times, I was doing my usual Friday night overflow when my sons stepped out. They came back with an 8 pack of pop and a big bag of Bridge Mix. They gave them to me and said something like “Here, Mom. Chill out.”
I need a fix like that again. And then I must do better.