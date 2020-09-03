As we consider possibly needing medical care for COVID-19, those of us who can are sheltering in place. That has given me time to sort and review letters, stories, and health adventures. Here is one more.
In 2000, I struggled with bravado and denied much of the terror as I spent Friday in tests and consultations before surgery for an ovarian cyst scheduled for Monday. The cyst might be benign but the recommendation was to be in the Oncology Center just in case.
I planned to take myself to the day of tests at the Oncology Center at the University of Iowa hospitals 130 miles away and not only take the tests but give a pint of blood or so to be used if necessary in my own surgery.
I had had a down moment or two and had called sons and brothers and sisters to say, “I cannot do this alone.” Son Dan and brother Russell were going to be there for the surgery.
My friend, Susan, and sister-in-law, Susan, planned to go to Iowa City with me for the preliminary tests no matter how much I ramped up my bravado to go alone. Friend Susan said that she had rearranged several things to have the day free and she WOULD be going. Sister-in-law Susan just said to the same bravado “Pat where will I be meeting you in Iowa City and what time?”
It was good to have them there. I would not be giving my blood for me – that takes time to plan and accomplish so that my blood could replenish itself for the surgery. As I went from one appointment and test to the next, with the schedule lasting from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m., Susan and Susan listened and took notes while I became increasingly stunned by the percentages, possibilities, and permissions each test and consultation included.
We had lunch before the last consultation. Susan and Susan then waited while I went in for the meeting with the nurse about anesthesiology. By this time, I had tears in my eyes and was pretty much doing as told.
I sat where told in the consultation room then this person went by me and brushed her hand on my shoulder and said “Don’t worry. I think you’ll be fine.”
It seemed to me she had just brushed my whole well-being away from anyone’s direct concern at the hospital.
I said, “I do not need that perky, peppy, professional shit. If there is anyone on this staff who can say ‘Goddammit all anyway’ and mean it, that is the person I need to speak to!”
She said “Goddammit all anyway, and I mean it!” as she spun on her heel to face me. Then she sat down and we spent half an hour talking.
She told me of her difficult past three months and how at one point she had gone to her car, gotten in, locked the doors, made sure all the windows were up then screamed and screamed until she could sob and sob and finally, sad and exhausted but resolved, step back into her own life.
I wept a bit too and shared my fears. We made the necessary decisions, completed the paperwork and then I stepped back into my own life, found Susan and Susan, and went home.
The days of waiting for the surgery were softened by her sharing and her story. I knew caring people would be among the professionals. I knew I was not alone in difficulties and fear and the ability to step forward.
A tremendous weight had been lifted by her sharing. The relief I felt when told the cyst was benign and the surgery had gone well was especially powerful because I knew I had been with family, friends, and caring professionals.