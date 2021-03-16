The snuggly came as a package on my doorstep.
What a lovely surprise. I used that snuggly gift to allay my fears day before my first vaccination.
Studying the snuggly a bit – seemed I should use clean socks under the snuggly.
I will use that beautiful cloud for comfort and warmth through the snows of March and April, and then keep it where I can see its promise for next winter in Iowa.
The snuggly is so light and soft, it is like floating.
I thanked the giver for the surprise – the snuggly – and the love.
Found the invoice really irritating. Said so. Twice. Showed it to my sons. They said, “Timely, accurate, detailed, excellent. Say so. Say, ‘Thank you.’” I did. I also said, “Sorry.”
Sent suggestions to Commission on Equity and Diversity. Feared it could be understood as criticism rather than help, so I explained, explained, explained. Email is so abrupt. Won’t it be great to have coffee and talk together again?
Long ago, I taught junior high Language Arts and found some good times meeting the challenges.
One day, I gave a sample 3-minute, demonstration speech for my eighth-grade students. I did every wrong thing I could think of. I stared out the window, I watched the clock, I shuffled papers and dropped them then squatted down with my back to them to gather the stuff up. I picked my nose, examined the result, brought that almost to my mouth, looked up at the kids then wiped it on my pants. I searched the wastebasket because I thought I dropped something in it, pulled out a used Kleenex and used it for ear wax. I ummmm-ed and I ahhhed… They were all laughing so much that I laughed too. On the exact second of three minutes, I stopped mid-word.
Their assignment was to find three good things about my speech. When we had stopped laughing and dried our eyes, we found the three good things.
1. Exactly three minutes.
2. Everyone was engaged constantly and totally.
3. Everyone could see that even the worst speech had something of value and so there was no need to panic about giving a speech.
The students went one good thing further. They pointed out that this was an almost perfect demonstration speech, demonstrating how not to give a 3-minute demonstration speech!
I send something I call “Practical Prayers” to the newly bereaved or troubled. That’s cash tucked in as if to say I know things are difficult right now – maybe this will help. Yes, there are suggested contribution entities but you might be surprised by how much that gas or groceries or co-pay can mean.
Four times I have stepped in when domestic abuse came to my attention. First, I listened. Then, I said, “You don’t have to live like that.” Then I worked to make a better life possible. That’s four times right here in wonderful Waverly.
Online grocery shopping made it so easy to send silly and practical stuff to the wife whose husband had broken his hip and to the daughter caring for her mother with Alzheimer’s while replacing her mother’s house because it burned and the insurance won’t cover the outstanding loans against the house any other way. Grocery surprise was easy compared to the other tasks.
Rohlf Clinic and Walmart and many others are doing a fantastic job of getting the vaccines out. Directions and updates from Waverly Newspapers, KWAY and the Bremer County Health Department are essential. Say “Thank You,” even if you are still waiting. Add your recognition to the kindness they need.
I can be and may have, a time or two, been as mean as anyone. I hope from time to time I have been able to include meaningful kindness too.