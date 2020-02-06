I had finished my shopping, was putting on my gloves before picking up my handbag and my bag of groceries and leaving the store. I had turned my cart to leave it inside the lobby area, aimed for someone else’s shopping.
She hustled up. She had shoulder length mixed brown and gray hair in a pageboy from long ago and was maybe 60. She said immediately as she tried to take hold of my shopping bag, still in the cart, “I’m not going to steal from you.” Huh???
Well then, back off. I reached out and picked up my own hand bag and shopping bag. She continued with something like “My father was born in 1928 and my mother in 1932, both are gone now, but you keep on going.”
What???
I like caring people. I know that you do not need a super hero outfit to be one but—what???
If you are a helper, these pieces of advice might help you. ASK, don’t assume. Dignity requires respect for personal space. Check to see if your need to help is greater than your target’s need for help.
Leading with a comment about stealing will not be reassuring.
My cousin suggests my helper might have been one who had just finished caring for elderly loved ones and needed to help someone. She says her own grief counseling included talking about the void left when that intensive care-giving ends.
I went to police to ask best way to handle aggressive helpers. If someone tries to take your shopping bag—let them. Those things are easier to replace than you are. And then contact an officer.
Another said this person is known for trying to talk to or “help” others. She seems to mean well.
As an older and older little old lady, let me make some suggestions about some ways to provide your help.
Transportation for doctor’s appointments. Can you do this? Wonderful that so many services are offered here in town but for that occasional appointment in Cedar Falls or Waterloo, could you provide a ride? And maybe even here in town?
Those garbage pickups. Do you have a child who could offer to take that out or down or up to the curb for pickups? My sons mowed the lawn for someone who paid $5 for a huge lawn and they said it wasn’t enough to me but they and I knew that it was what she felt was enough and it was good for us to do this neighborly thing. What about your child or you offering to take the garbage or recycling to the curb for a small charge?
I’m still hoping to find a technology company called “Somebody’s Grandchild.” Have you thought about offering a one afternoon small group session at the library on making your cell phone work for you?
I know Meals on Wheels Veterans Services, United Way, Friends of the Family and other services are well organized volunteer opportunities. I know churches offer kindnesses.
As a kid, I still remember vividly that time we were on a family trip when we saw a young woman running frantically down the shoulder chased by a man with both ahead of a car abandoned with both doors standing open. Dad pulled in behind the woman, Mom hollered at her to get in, she got in the back seat with us kids and made herself as small as possible in the corner. Dad drove on down the road.
When she calmed a bit, she said she needed a bus ticket to go home to her family and she would be OK. We took her to the bus station, bought her a ticket, and waited until she was on board and the bus left.
A while back in Waverly, I was walking my cart outside to the return space when another woman offered to return mine with hers. I like nice people and try to encourage that so said great and let her do it.
I was inside and a woman sat in one of the automated carts with her groceries. She made eye contact when I passed her again. I asked if there were something I could do for her. She said she only needed a cart to hold her groceries and to hold on to as she walked back to her car. I brought a cart to her.
I delivered her library books and asked why she had no lights on. “I think there is a gas leak and I cannot call because I don’t have the money to have them come.” I said I could take care of the cost and the call. I called it in from my nearby home. She was right, there was a leak, there was no charge, MidAmerican came immediately, and fixed the leak.
That deer jumped from the median right into their windshield. I saw that. I stopped to help, took pictures, talked to the Highway Patrol, and ended up giving the couple a ride from Paducah, Kentucky, to Murfreesboro, Tennessee — only 13 miles further than I was originally going.
As I followed the curve on Iowa Highway 3, I saw I was driving in car body parts. Sure enough, there was a dead deer and a broken car. The driver had locked herself inside and waved off the four young men — probably college students — who had stopped to help. I pulled off and walked back holding my phone in one hand and showing both hands up in the air. She let me in and we called 911 and waited till help came.
When my sons heard of my helping, they said, “Hey! What happened to that don’t talk to strangers thing?” I said that I thought it would be pretty hard to stage these things just to accost a little old lady.
Now, we most likely will pull off safely then call 911 to report someone seeming to need help or an accident. That’s a good thing.
Be sure you are off the road when you call that in. A couple of weeks ago, I found a huge blockage on U.S. Highway 20. I pulled off and called it in. Person asked if I were sure of location and I could say “I am looking at my GPS and it says 0.4 miles to exit 229. She was pleased and I was too.
We can all help. Let’s do it carefully.