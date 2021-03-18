When this cat came to be Chris’ pet, he named it “Spooky” because the cat came at Halloween, and he was the color of pumpkins.
This cat was barely big enough to fill two cupped hands, but he loved to eat and he loved to grow. From toddling around exploring, he grew to jumping and climbing.
By Christmas, he could climb the Christmas tree and knock ornaments down among the presents beneath the tree. Then Dan’s puppy would try to eat the ornaments. I had to fence the Christmas tree.
Soon, Spooky could jump up onto chairs. He liked to sit on a chair seat, just under the kitchen table, and hope for treats from Chris. I began to insist that Spooky be in the basement during meals. Spooky slept in Chris’ room at night and roamed the house during the day.
Spooky was discouraged from taking anything from the countertop or the table, but that cat did not always mind.
One day, I set out two sticks of butter to soften while I gathered the other ingredients for butter cookies and finished moving the wet, clean clothes to the dryer in the basement.
When I came upstairs and to the kitchen, that cat had licked those butter sticks up one side and down the other! The cat had already run to hide in Chris’ room.
I had to throw that butter out because I cannot put cat spit in the cookies.
The next time I made cookies, I put the cat in the basement then set out the sticks to soften. When I heard Chris come home from school, I was putting Dan’s clothes away, then I went in to tell Chris to leave the cat in the basement. But I was too late. Chris had already let Spooky upstairs and while I talked to Chris, the cat once again climbed up and licked that butter up one side and down the other.
I was too late to do anything but throw that butter away because I cannot put cat spit in the cookies.
Now we began to call Spooky “Butter Cat.” I decided on one more strategy: I took out the antique covered butter dish from long ago.
I wanted very soft butter, so that mixing up the cookies would be easy. I unwrapped two sticks of butter and put them in the heavy glass butter dish to soften. I put the lid on. I thought I had outsmarted Butter Cat for sure. I went back to Chris’ room to put his socks away and I could hear a little screeching and scratching, but I thought I had that cat shut out of the butter, and then there was a big crash.
I ran back to the kitchen and found the glass dish on the floor, unbroken. The cat had “sniffed” that butter dish right off the table. The butter had spilled out and the cat had already licked it up one side and down the other.
I decided that maybe I should try to look at this from the cat’s point of view. Maybe, I thought, Butter Cat needs that butter. I put some of the butter on a saucer and set it back on the floor for the cat. Butter Cat took one look and turned his nose and his tail up while stalking off. It was as though he had said, “What fun would that be?”
Once again, I had to throw the butter away because I cannot put cat spit in the cookies.
I checked with the veterinarian and he said I was using terrible cat food – he said that it was like feeding sawdust. He said it was good that I made cookies often enough for the cat to eat healthier, anyway. I changed to what the veterinarian suggested and that solved the butter problem.
Just in case, after that, whenever I made cookies, Butter Cat was put in the basement with a sign saying “Cat – No. Cookies – yes!” on the basement door. Since Chris loved cookies the way that cat loved butter, we did fine after that.