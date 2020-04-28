Dangers of a dramatic Aunt:
My niece was 6 when she walked me uptown to have my ears pierced. I’d been complaining about the clip ear rings and her ears were pierced so she assured me it would be good to do it.
As we walked along she said “Now, Aunt Pat, it won’t hurt much.”
I said “Hurt? Hurt? You didn’t say it would hurt!”
She continued to hold my hand and reassure me and said “Well they just take this gun and shoot…”
I said “Shoot? Shoot? You didn’t say they would shoot me!”
When we reached the beauty shop, She went with me to see me seated with the cosmetologist then she left the area to wait for me out front.
When I was finished, we had to find her. She was hiding under the receptionist’s desk.
Believe this was at Mane Street Hair maybe in 1990? Know she is my favorite niece still. Transcribing old letters and capturing old memories.
Lessons from the past:
My great great grandfather was a self-taught physician who brought his family to Iowa in 1855. Here is part of a report of his life that I have treasured since I found it in a 1923 newspaper:
“At new Bremen, 23 miles out of Chicago, he had in 1854 a notable experience with cholera. Of the 33 cases he treated with “compound tincture” from the notable pill bags, 28 cases recovered. The sons were inspired by their sturdy sire to coffin and bury the dead from whom fear had driven kindred and friends, but none of the Ballards was stricken.”
Bodies are currently being bagged, stacked, stored, and/or abandoned in this Pandemic.
Doctors and scientists are at work finding what we need to know so that we might once again be able to coffin and bury the dead and not be stricken by Covid-19 as we work toward solutions for this plague.
Spring comes:
Robins and cardinals in the budding red maple in the front yard. Warm weather. Blue sky. Who knew that would be scary weather as it challenges the stay home necessity of these Pandemic times?
Our challenge:
Let us continue to help by staying within the medical guidelines, encouraging the scientists, and being thankful for all those working to keep us safe.