When I was 6, in the summer of 1947, this happened on a trip to the Hideout Fishing Camp north of Minneapolis.
We passed a car on the shoulder with doors standing open and a girl running down the shoulder with a man chasing her.
Dad pulled over just ahead of her. Mom was frightened but opened door and pulled seat forward. Dad yelled, “Get in!” She got in back seat with us kids, and we pulled back on to highway.
She made herself as small as possible sitting on the arm rest in the back seat as we took off. She was crying. Finally, she could talk and said if she could go to the bus depot in Minneapolis/St. Paul and have a ticket to go home, she would be all right. Dad went to the bus station and Mom and Dad bought her a ticket back home. They gave her some snacks – I don’t know if those snacks were bought there or from the PB&J, plus chocolate chip cookies Mom always took with us.
Dad came to the car and said her bus was due in and out again in the next 20 minutes and we would wait with her. We waited till her bus arrived, she got on and the bus left. Then we went fishing.
My lasting impression was of how small she wanted to become – almost small enough to fit on that arm rest. Recently, I checked my memory with my big sister and she said I was remembering right.
Good needed to be done. We could. We did. And then we went fishing.
Not much was made of it. There was no retelling or breaking news or anything. “Good” was just what you did.
The Storytellers I have come to know through all the years since the 1960s are coping with the work interruption being experienced by so many. Electronics have opened new ways of being and doing. Yesterday, via Zoom, we came together in the Healing Story Alliance to share stories of kindness. Many stories of spontaneous acts of kindness were shared. This was one.
One story was of helping a man in line at the post office. One was about clearing the walk for a neighbor. I like to think I don’t look so old but when someone offered before online grocery shopping to help with my shopping cart return, I said thanks and allowed that person to do that act of kindness.
I was reminded of another time of roadside assistance. We were living in Friendswood, Texas, in the late 1960s. Dan was 4 and Chris was due to be born at any time. I had taken Dan with me to shop for something and had a flat tire. I had taken the shortcut through the open fields along the shell rock road in the dark. I barely had time to open the trunk and the hood – signs of distress in the time before cell phones – when a car stopped and five men got out.
These men had just finished their shift at the cracking plant (petroleum refinery) and were on their way home. When they understood the problem, two took the spare out of the back, two went to work removing the flat and one stood talking to me with Dan standing next to me. This man would say a bit, then lean away to spit tobacco. Soon, the man would talk, then spit, then Dan would spit. After the third time, I told Dan to stop that. The man smiled. By then, they had the tire changed. They went back to their car, we got in ours and we drove on to the store. They followed and waved as they went on by.
Nowadays, as us old folks sometimes say, the best thing is to call 911 on your cell phone to report a problem. Sometimes you can and should do more to help. If you saw the deer hit that car, you can probably stop to help – I’ve done that three times with deer. If there is a tire in the middle of the highway, you should call that in. If a semi’s trailer came open and dumped a big pile of stuff on the highway, you should call that in.
Use good judgement but try not to forget that good is sometimes necessary, you can do good, and then you can go fishing or whatever you were about in your life.