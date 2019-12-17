There was some tension in this junior high, grades 7, 8 and 9 (ages 10 to 16). Of the 944 students, two were from a minority culture. It wasn’t that.
Half the kids had indoor swimming pools and half had outdoor toilets. That economic reality was the source of some tension. That wasn’t all of it.
Family life was a significant source of tension for many.
Monte was from the indoor swimming pool set. He was in 8th grade (age 14) and looked like the next all American football hero. He had many advantages—size, looks, money—but his home life was vicious. When I spoke to him in class or in the hall, no matter how gently, his answer was to immediately raise his arm to protect his head from an expected blow and then respond in a barely audible whisper.
I was the Media Specialist. Word was out that I did puppets too Monte sought me out in my small office and asked if he and four of his friends could do puppets. I said, “Yes. We will have to use the magazine storage room for developing and practicing a show and maybe then we can go to some elementary schools to do the show.”
The Media Center proper was used constantly by a classroom teacher teaching reading.
Monte and his friends came in during their study hall. We made a stage to hold five 8th grade boys by throwing a sheet over a cardboard refrigerator box. Monte wrote a script and directed his friends in developing their puppets and props. In that secluded and protected spot, with friends and his excitement about puppetry, he could talk out loud.
Monte and friends created an original script entitled Thanksgiving in Space. The narrator begins:
When they read about
Star wars throughout the Universe
They decided to make a star trek
to see if Peace was possible.
After close encounters with Spacelings,
Earthlings, Planetlings, Moonlings, and Starlings;
They found they were all Peacelings
afraid of strange things.
(Wish I had pictures of all their puppet creations! I do have one that fit inside the milk jug spaceship.)
Then, they shared a Thanksgiving in space. The grouchy emcee identified the meal as roast beast, gravel gravy and crab apple pie. Monte and Crew closed this way.
All gather to sing:
We all love the little creatures,
All the little creatures of the galaxies
Red and yellow, black and white
They are precious in our sight
For we love the little creatures of the galaxies.
Everything is beautiful in its own way
Like a starry summer night
or a snow-covered winter’s day
Everybody’s beautiful in their own way
Inside these galaxies
We’re gonna find a way.
Monte and Crew flourished in the safety puppetry provides with its two hiding places. Puppeteers are behind a stage and behind a puppet that can do and say as the puppeteer wishes.
They performed again and again in elementary schools. Finally, the Junior High classes asked to see the show.
In front of the stage and in public with his peer group and adults in the audience, Monte could step up to introduce the show and step back out to take a bow and answer questions at the close. With the puppetry he could be heard throughout the room (or even the building).
In other settings, after a full semester of work, Monte still raised that arm to ward off the expected blow and spoke in a barely audible whisper. I left after one year to meet family needs of my own so cannot say more.
I hope those times of strength and appreciation gave him the ability to seek and find again safety and encouragement, strength and appreciation in his life.