As I picked those Cheerios off my shirt and ate them, I began to think about renewing my eating-in-pubic manners. It has been easy to use fingers and forks where they do not belong – in public anyway.
Took a piece of mail to its rightful address and found myself at a place with a speaker and a continuous loop big dog barking tape. Wonder if the security company is saving how ineffective those are for the next sales call?
I’ve visited the home in another state with bars on all windows and a wrought iron cage around the front entry. I know about the place in the Georgia backwoods where the owner ran over to say “Don’t touch that door. I have a shotgun rigged to cut you in half if that door is opened by anyone but me.” I’ve stayed in a place where even with all the locks provided and engaged, I also put a chair under door knob.
Appreciating all the places where masks are required. Still, in one this morning the three at registers were wearing masks although the one had his below his nose, and so I did not go to that register. Masks can be miserable, but have been and are such an important part of keeping us alive.
Scary places include going down the alley in Chicago at night in the dark to the stage door to watch my son at work. Pretty sure there were ugly things in all those black plastic bags. Man, who opened the door, swung that door wide to show his shoulder holster. I felt better inside and in view of my son.
I was a fanatic about locking up when we lived in that wonderful four-bedroom, two-story, full-basement home in Windsor Heights. Then he announced he’d be leaving us. I was surprised to find myself in the basement ironing at 11 p.m. with sons asleep in their bedrooms on second floor and none of the doors checked and locked. I was never locking anyone out – I was locking him in!
I have felt safe at home during this time of isolation. I’ve been glad to isolate without missing out on much due to care used by businesses and services plus the mail for the newspaper and other items, online ordering with pick-up and delivery, and Zoom.
In-person meetings, programs and services are coming back. I think electronic platforms for their abilities to open so much more of the world to us will continue to be used.
We will rejoice to be able to do in-person business and gatherings soon.