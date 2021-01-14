Proof you exist
You are needed
You know the way
You make Immediate progress
You clear the way
Work for snow businesses and their employees
Way to work for all
For your own good
For the greater good
For now but not forever
Second verse:
Snow blower
Kids and snow fights
Companies for snow removal
Companies with workers because of companies for snow removal
Inside, looking out
For your own good
For the greater good
For now but not forever
Earth loves the sleep and the moisture
Spring will come
Third verse:
Piles for Forts, igloos, snow people
Kids earning money for things they want
Neighbors helping the elderly
Snow knocked off the bushes so the limbs do not break
For your own good
For the greater good
For now but not forever
Hot cocoa to warm up
And, always, cookies.