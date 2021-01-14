Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Proof you exist

You are needed

You know the way

You make Immediate progress

You clear the way

Work for snow businesses and their employees

Way to work for all

For your own good

For the greater good

For now but not forever

Second verse:

Snow blower

Kids and snow fights

Companies for snow removal

Companies with workers because of companies for snow removal

Inside, looking out

For your own good

For the greater good

For now but not forever

Earth loves the sleep and the moisture

Spring will come

Third verse:

Piles for Forts, igloos, snow people

Kids earning money for things they want

Neighbors helping the elderly

Snow knocked off the bushes so the limbs do not break

For your own good

For the greater good

For now but not forever

Hot cocoa to warm up

And, always, cookies.

Patricia Coffie is a storyteller and retired librarian living in Waverly. She can be reached at maemaude@me.com.

